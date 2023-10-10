Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free

The Best Free Writer Alternative

Taskade is an all-in-one collaboration app that offers real-time task management, chat, and video calls. Its AI-powered productivity features streamline workflows, making Taskade a more versatile tool than Writer for team collaboration.

AI-Powered Productivity.

AI-Powered Productivity.

Taskade Alternative Logo
Taskade Official Logo
Paid
Free
Design Freedom
The Visual Playground

Templates available

Develop customizable templates

Own Your Workspace

No project management functions

Fully customizable workspace and progress tracking

Consistency Is Simplicity

Non-adaptable data visualization

Adaptable data visualization

Collaboration
Let's Talk

No communication features

Comment syncing, chat support, live video call support

Going Live

Periodic syncing

Real-time syncing

The Right Tool For The Right Job

AI writing software

Remote first design tailored for virtual collaboration

Progress Tracking
Get Back On Track

No completion history tracking

Completion history tracking

The Big Picture

No overall view of projects

Bird's eye view of workspaces, able to monitor progress on a project level

Mindful Simplicity
Keeping It Clean

No task management features

Tasks can be folded and colour-coded

Passing On Your Legacy

-

Simple and intuitive

AI Writer

Ability to generate AI-powered responses

Ability to use AI commands in all projects

Launch Speed
Getting Up To Speed

-

Intuitive UI, quick onboarding process

Quick On Your Feet

Slow load and response times during busy periods

Lightweight, Short load times

Writer Vs Taskade

Writer and Taskade are both powerful tools, but they serve different purposes. Writer is primarily a writing assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help users create high-quality content. It's particularly useful for businesses looking to maintain a consistent brand voice and tone. Writer’s AI analyzes text for grammar, style, and plagiarism, and offers suggestions for improvement. It also allows for the creation of custom style guides, ensuring that all content aligns with the brand's identity.

Taskade, on the other hand, is an all-in-one collaboration and productivity tool designed to help teams organize, communicate, and get work done efficiently. It offers a wide range of features including task lists, mind maps, and collaborative documents.

What sets Taskade apart is its AI-powered productivity features. Taskade takes productivity to the next level with Taskade AI — Your very own AI productivity assistant. Built into every project, Taskade AI gives you access to AI-powered chat, workflow generators, intelligent task lists, mind maps, and more! Powered by the OpenAI GPT-4 API and ChatGPT, Taskade AI helps you and your team work smarter to get more things done together.

.Additionally, Taskade includes real-time chat and video conferencing, which are invaluable for remote teams. This makes it easy for team members to communicate and collaborate without having to switch between different apps.

While Writer excels in content creation and editing, Taskade shines as a comprehensive tool for project management and team collaboration. For teams that need to manage projects, communicate, and collaborate in real-time, Taskade’s AI-powered productivity and versatile feature set make it a more favorable choice.

Writer, though excellent in its niche, doesn’t offer the breadth of features that Taskade does for team collaboration and project management.

Taskade is the best free Writer alternative. Try Taskade for free today.

Supercharge your workflow with Taskade AI.

Automate 700+ tasks across marketing, sales, support, HR, startups, and agencies. Generate streamlined workflows, spark creative ideas, automate tasks, and chat with AI in every project. Embrace the future of productivity with Taskade, the AI-powered workspace for modern teams.

