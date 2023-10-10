Taskade is the best free Todoist alternative

What Is Todoist?

Todoist is a task management software that was developed by its parent company, Doist. Amir Salihefendic is the founder of Doist, and he developed Todoist in 2007. The main aim of developing Todoist was to help people stay on top of their tasks by organizing it via a simple task management system.

Todoist is completely bootstrapped. Salihefendic has declined any sort of funding and acquisition in order to stay in control of the company. He mentioned in a blog post that he didn't want to have an exit strategy, and instead wanted to create a powerful product that can help people(1).

Since its launch in 2007, Todoist has seen steady growth. The software has around 2 million users in 2014, and over 5 million users as of today.

The software is lightweight with simple features to make it intuitive and fast. In Todoist, you can create tasks which are then housed under projects, or in an inbox. You can create sub-projects within projects and break up big tasks into smaller sub-tasks to help organize your work.

Features of Todoist

Todoist is a simple task management software that allows you to stay on top of your day by organizing your work with the help of a to-do list. Todoist is lightweight and only has features that are geared to help you make better to-do lists.

You use Todoist by creating tasks, which are then organized in projects or your Todoist inbox. You can create multiple projects to break down your tasks into different facets such as for work and for home. If you want to take your organizational skills up a notch, you can create sections within your projects to organize your tasks in groups.

When adding tasks, you can set due dates and assign them to folders without having to manually click them by using commands. Tasks can be color-coded based on priority and recurring tasks can also be automated to help you save time.

Todoist helps you visualize your tasks by offering a Kanban board view that you can toggle to. However, this is the only alternative view that Todoist offers. Taskade on the other hand offers 5 different views for you to visualize your to-do lists and projects.

There are plenty of external apps that Todoist can integrate with. One of the uses of this is to integrate with a third-party email app so that you can reply to your emails via Todoist and check it off your to-do list at the same time.

As a simple to-do list, Todoist keeps it simple and doesn't overwhelm you with a lot of features. It is also available on every major platform so that you can update your to-do lists wherever you are.

What Is Todoist Good For?

Todoist is good for anyone that’s looking for a simple task management application to organize simple tasks and projects. If you’re new to task management software, Todoist is not loaded with a ton of features, making it simple to use with minimal onboarding required.

This means that the software can be used by students, freelancers, or anyone that needs a tool to manage simple tasks. If you want more convenience, Todoist also has templates available to help you get started on your tasks and projects.

However, if you require a tool that provides more solutions, Taskade is the best free alternative to Todoist because it is both simple to use and robust.

What Are Some Limitations of Todoist?

Although Todoist is good as a simple task manager, its simple build means that it is not recommended for in-depth tasks or complicated projects that require more collaboration and planning.

Even though you can assign tasks on Todoist, a more complicated project would require more features such as real-time communication via chat or video to help the team align on tasks.

Todoist also lacks a time management feature to help you track the amount of time you spend on your tasks. This means that although you can use it as a to-do list, you will need another app if you’re keen on tracking how much time you spend per task.

This is important especially if you want to use a productivity method such as the Flowtime Technique to help you be more productive throughout the day.

Todoist is great as a simple task manager. However, the truth is that it lacks features that are almost essential for a modern-day productivity tool. For example, as a productivity software, Taskade allows you to take notes, create to-do lists, and even manage complex projects with its wide range of useful features.

It’s always handy to have features at your fingertips to help you tackle any sort of task, simple or complex.

Todoist Pricing

Todoist offers its software in three different tiers which is the Free Plan, Pro Plan, and Business Plan. Additionally, nonprofit organizations qualify for discounts on Todoist plans.

Todoist Free Plan

The Free Plan is for you if you’re a beginner when it comes to task management. It comes with a limit of 5 projects, a 5MB file upload limit, and up to 5 collaborators on your project. The Free Plan will also keep your activity history up to a week.

There are a few features missing from the Free Plan, but it should suffice if you’re using Todoist for simple tasks such as a personal to-do list.

Todoist Pro Plan

If you’re looking to use Todoist to organize heavier projects, the Pro Plan will unlock more features to help with your productivity. You will get access to templates, reports on your productivity, and an activity log to view the activities on your account.

The Pro Plan also allows you up to 300 projects and collaboration with up to 25 people per project.

The Todoist Pro Plan starts at $3 per month for each user.

Todoist Business Plan

If you intend to use Todoist for your Business, the Business Plan allows each user to have up to 500 projects with 300 active tasks per project. It also opens up collaboration of up to 50 people per project.

Your team will also have access to a shared team inbox plus the ability to set access levels within the team

Todoist’s Business Plan starts at $5 per month for each user.

However, if you’re looking at a tool to provide your team with a holistic solution to project and task management, Taskade offers a more robust feature for the same price, making it a better alternative to Todoist.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Todoist alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Get started instantly for free today.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View . This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View . This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View . This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View . Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View . Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to Todoist because it offers a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price.

Click here for more information.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team for weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.

Taskade is the best free Todoist alternative. Try Taskade for free today.

Still not convinced? Check out this list of the best Todoist alternatives.

