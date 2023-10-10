Taskade is the best TickTick alternative.

What Is TickTick?

TickTick is a task management tool that was founded by Appest Inc in 2013. Appest Inc originally created an app on Android called GTasks. TickTick was then created based on GTasks with added features to help with productivity such as cross-platform synchronization. TickTick was co-founded by Zhimin Chen, and the company’s main goal is to help people get more work done.

In 2013, TickTick was launched on web browsers, Android, and iOS. The task management app then made its way to Windows and Mac three years later.

TickTick is frequently compared to Todoist because both tools serve a similar purpose for task management and as a to-do list. However, TickTick is different from Todoist due to its calendar view that has gotten good reviews from users.

Features of TickTick

TickTick has a light build which makes it user-friendly. It is not loaded on features which means that beginners can get started on using the tool quickly.

On TickTick, you can create to-do lists and set reminders to make sure that you get your work done. You can organize tasks by storing them within folders and organize them further by using tags. Recurring tasks can also be set to repeat so that you won't have to keep on recreating them.

The gamification of tasks on TickTick gives you an added incentive to get your individual tasks done on time. Completing tasks on time gives you a higher achievement score. If a task is delayed, the reverse will occur.

What's more, TickTick's mobile app lets you ensure that you bring your individual tasks with you wherever you go.

Desktop and web versions of TickTick allow you to toggle between the default list view to a kanban view. In the kanban view, you can drag and drop tasks between columns in a similar way to the calendar view. The kanban view in TickTick has simple features such as due dates, prioritizing tasks, and viewing task activity.

TickTicks best feature is probably its calendar view. In this view, you are able to drag tasks around the calendar and use time blocking to organize your tasks. Unassigned tasks can also be dragged into the calendar to automatically give it a due date. However, the calendar view is only available for premium accounts, which means that you will have to pay to get access.

A minor but neat feature that TickTick has is that you have the ability to visualize how much of a task has been completed via a task progress bar. One of the reasons that make Taskade the best free alternative to TickTick is that you can check off and hide completed tasks in addition to having a progress bar for your whole project.

If you’re a fan of the Pomodoro Timer, TickTick has a built-in Pomodoro Timer in its settings, which means that you can easily get started on this useful productivity method.

You can also collaborate on TickTick by inviting other users to your tasks or by creating a shared task list. However, this feature is very limited as the free version only allows you to collaborate with one other user.

What Is TickTick Good For?

You can use TickTick to organize simple daily tasks. Its light build makes it easy for you to get on top of your tasks with as little onboarding as possible.

TickTick is a task management software with a simple design. It is best used as a to-do list app to manage and collaborate on simple tasks and smaller projects.

What Are Some Limitations of TickTick?

Although TickTick is good as a simple task management tool, there are some limitations that you should consider.

Built for simple to-do lists and smaller projects, TickTick simply lacks the features that more complicated projects require. TickTick is good as a to-do list, but that’s just about what it is.

On the other hand, productivity suites such as Taskade allow you to create detailed to-do lists and more. Taskade is rich with useful features that give you the ability to easily manage complicated projects. Why settle for a simple to-do list when you can have more features at your disposal?

Additionally, although you can collaborate with other users on TickTick, this feature is very limited even when you’re on the paid premium plan. TickTick allows only up to 30 collaborators within a project. This means that if your business has more than 30 employees, you’re gonna need a better solution to keep everyone aligned.

In contrast, Taskade allows you to collaborate with as many people as you want even on the free plan. This makes Taskade a better alternative to TickTick if you’re looking for a tool that allows you to collaborate seamlessly with your team, regardless of size.

Also, TickTick’s free plan restricts you by quite a bit. You’re only allowed 9 lists in total, with up to 99 tasks per list. In comparison, Taskade lets you create unlimited tasks even on the free plan.

While TickTick may be a good task management tool for simple tasks, tools such as Taskade have a more robust build and offer more features for your needs.

TickTick Pricing

TickTick has a straightforward pricing strategy as it only has two plans available, the Free Plan, and the Premium Plan.

TickTick Free plan

The free plan is very limited as it offers you only 9 lists and up to 99 tasks per list. You can also only collaborate with one additional user.

TickTick Premium Plan

TickTick’s Premium Plan unlocks all of its features, including the calendar view that TickTick is more known for. If you upgrade to the Premium Plan, you can create up to 299 lists in total with up to 999 tasks per list.

Upgrading your plan also allows you to collaborate with up to 30 people on shared lists.

TickTick Premium costs $27.99 per year.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free TickTick alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually. You can create unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan, giving you the ability to plan heavier projects as soon as you get started.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to TickTick because it offers a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price. Unlike TickTick, Taskade offers unlimited tasks and projects even with our free plan to help you organize anything that you want.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team on shared to-do lists, weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan at a single click of a button, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing that’s available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade. Use our mobile app to manage your tasks on the go.

