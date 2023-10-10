Taskade excels with AI-powered productivity, collaborative task management, and seamless integrations. Its intuitive interface and robust functionality make it a top choice for streamlining workflows and enhancing team collaboration, surpassing Monday.com in productivity and efficiency.

What Is monday.com?

Originally known as Dapulse, monday.com is a project management tool that was founded in 2012. It is a cloud-based software that allows teams to collaborate and get work done. Roy Mann, Eran Kampf, and Eran Zinman raised $1.5 million to develop the product which was launched to the public two years later in 2014.

In 2017, after receiving negative press about its name, Dapulse rebranded itself into monday.com. To date, after raising over $385 million in total funding, the company was publicly listed in June 2021 with a valuation of $1.9 billion. This made monday.com achieve unicorn status.

Monday.com is a project management tool that helps you and your team organize, plan, and manage work. Boards on the software are created in the form of a spreadsheet. The difference is that each block on your interface is fully customizable with advanced features to fit your needs.

Sound familiar? That’s because it closely resembles Airtable.

Monday.com was created to help teams collaborate and get things done together. Aside from the multitude of ads that monday.com has on the internet, teams and individuals can use this project management software for just about anything. But this isn’t without its drawbacks which we will discuss in more detail below.

Today, monday.com has over 152,000 users and more than 1,100 employees.

What Features Does monday.com Have?

Think of monday.com as a fully customizable spreadsheet to help you create the ideal workflow for your team. Columns can be populated with data such as task status, the priority order for tasks, assignee, and more. The idea behind this design is to enable you to create the perfect management tool that you need to get work done.

Some of the boards that monday.com offers include the Main board which is visible to all of your team members, Shareable boards for you to share with people outside of your team, and Private boards which are only visible to people that you share it with.

Once you’ve created a board, you can choose between different views to help you visualize your tasks and projects. Being a project management application, you can break down large tasks into actionable sub-tasks that can be checked when they’ve been completed.

Monday lacks a few key features such as built-in communication and tackles this problem by integrating with other apps such as Slack. By utilizing monday’s integration feature, you can potentially centralize all of your work into one software. But that’s only if you manage to find the right integrations to fit your needs.

You can also automate your workflow on monday.com by creating custom trigger-based automations. If creating automation is something that you’re not too keen on doing, you can also try out pre-built automation from their range of templates.

If done right, you'll be able to use Monday as a centralized management software for collaborating with your team.

What Is monday.com used For?

Monday.com is usually used by project managers and individuals that are looking for a solution to better manage and plan projects. There is a wide range of uses for monday.com, and this is due to the fact that every board starts as a fully customizable blank sheet.

Starting as a clean slate means that project managers can be in full control of how they use Monday's software to manage their teams. Managing project timelines can be done by simply adding a timeline column in your project so that everyone in your team is aligned on deadlines.

Is monday.com a Good Project Management Software?

Monday.com can be used to manage projects due to its customizable nature and multiple board views to help you visualize your projects. Its built-in time tracker helps you to keep track of time more efficiently. This is similar to Taskade, which offers a built-in timer as well to allow you to perhaps try out a new productivity technique.

Monday also supports integrations so that teams can automate their workflows and more work done.

After sufficient onboarding, monday.com can be a useful tool to help you manage projects. However, there is a steep learning curve and most of its advanced features are locked behind a paywall.

Furthermore, Monday also has templates available so that you can get a headstart on your project.

What Are Some Drawbacks of monday.com?

Although monday.com can be a good tool to help you organize your work, there are some limitations that come with it. For example, being a fully customizable software, there is a steep onboarding required for users to get familiar with the interface. Without proper onboarding, you will most probably stumble your way around the tool.

One other important feature that monday.com lacks is a built-in communications feature. Every team project requires clear communication to see it come to fruition. Without this feature, it means that you’ll have to toggle between different applications to communicate and organize your work. This makes communication and collaboration clunkier if you intend to use Monday for collaboration with your team.

This is what makes Taskade a better free alternative to monday.com. Taskade has a free built-in chat and video call function in every project. This allows you to communicate and collaborate with your team members without the need to switch between different applications. Did we mention that this is included even on Taskade’s free plan?

You can plan tasks and projects on monday.com, but that’s just about what you can do on the app. You can’t actually use it to do the work required for your project. In contrast, Taskade’s workspaces are designed for you to collaborate, plan projects, and actually get work done within the app.

You can fully automate tasks and simple projects on monday.com, but complex projects will get clunky especially if it consists of a lot of steps. Monday.com is probably good as a software to handle shorter sprints, whilst Taskade is equipped to help you tackle projects and tasks regardless of complexity.

How Much Does monday.com Cost?

Monday.com is more expensive compared to other project management tools in the market. They have a few plans available including a Free, Basic, Standard, Pro, and Enterprise plan.

Monday.com Free Plan

Monday.com’s Free Plan allows you to collaborate in teams of up to 2 people. It features unlimited boards, docs, templates, and limited column types. However, certain project views, integrations, and dashboards remain locked behind a paywall.

Monday.com Basic Plan Pricing

Monday’s Basic plan lets you create unlimited rows on your project board, which is an upgrade from the free plan’s 1000 item limit. You’ll also get 4.5GB more storage available and the ability to share your projects as a read-only document.

The Basic Plan starts at $8 per month for each user.

Monday.com Standard Plan Pricing

To get the recommended way of using monday.com, you would have to subscribe to its Standard plan. The Standard plan includes Timeline, Calendar, and Gantt views to help you visualize your work. You also get access to integrations and automations, though you are limited to only 250 iterations of each per month.

If you intend to use Monday as a software to help with collaboration, then this is the plan that you will need to sigh up for.

The Standard Plan starts at $10 per month for each user.

Monday.com Pro Plan Pricing

Monday’s Pro Plan unlocks private boards and docs that are only viewable to people you invite, and also includes a new Chart view to help you visualize data. Private boards are exclusive to the Pro plan, and can be used if you're working on sensitive information.

You also get access to time-tracking features and up to 25,000 automations and integrations per month.

The Pro Plan starts at $16 per month for each user, which is steep compared to project management tools such as Taskade, that offer more features for less.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize projects and tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real time. Seamlessly toggle between multiple board views to make your project management process simpler.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Taskade's interface allows you to visualize your projects via several different views. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View . This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View . This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View . This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View . Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

How Does Taskade Compare To Monday.com?

Here are some features that Taskade has that may make it a better option than monday.com for certain users:

Real-time collaboration: Taskade allows real-time collaboration with team members, enabling you to work together on projects in real-time. This feature can be particularly useful for teams that need to work together in real-time. Intuitive interface: Taskade has a simple and intuitive interface that is easy to use, making it accessible to users of all skill levels. This can be especially beneficial for those who are new to project management software. Built-in communication: Taskade has built-in communication capabilities, allowing team members to communicate directly within the platform. This feature can help streamline communication and reduce the need for multiple tools. Templates and automations: Taskade provides pre-made templates and automations, allowing users to quickly get started with their projects. This can be especially useful for those who are short on time or are new to project management software. Cross-platform compatibility: Taskade is available on multiple platforms, including web, desktop, and mobile. This can be beneficial for users who need to access their projects on the go or from different devices.

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free

Single workspace with 5 active projects and 250 tasks per month

5 team members included with unlimited project sharing

5,000 AI words per month

Access to 500+ free templates

Taskade Pro – From $19/month

2 workspaces with unlimited projects for every team and client

20 team members included for a flat monthly price

50,000 AI words per month

Taskade Business – From $49/month

10 workspaces with unlimited projects for every team and client

50 team members included for a flat monthly price

250,000 AI words per month

Zapier integration

Taskade Ultimate – From $99/month

Unlimited workspaces for your teams, clients, and organization

100 team members included for a flat monthly price

Unlimited AI words per month

Secure and simplify access with Single Sign On (SSO) through OKTA, Google, Azure, and more

Monday Vs Taskade

Monday and Taskade are both powerful productivity tools that offer a range of features to help teams stay organized and collaborate effectively. While Monday is known for its customizable boards and team management capabilities, Taskade stands out with its AI-powered productivity and intuitive interface.

Monday provides users with highly customizable boards that can be tailored to fit specific project requirements. It offers a visual and flexible way to manage tasks, deadlines, and team assignments. With its robust team management features, Monday allows users to assign tasks, track progress, and collaborate seamlessly.

On the other hand, Taskade takes productivity to the next level with Taskade AI — Your very own AI productivity assistant. Built into every project, Taskade AI gives you access to AI-powered chat, workflow generators, intelligent task lists, mind maps, and more! Powered by the OpenAI GPT-4 API and ChatGPT, Taskade AI helps you and your team work smarter to get more things done together.

Taskade's collaborative task management is another standout feature. It allows teams to work together in real-time, making it easy to assign tasks, share files, and communicate effectively. Taskade also offers seamless integrations with popular tools like Google Drive and Slack, enabling smooth workflows and centralized collaboration.

In terms of user experience, Taskade offers a clean and user-friendly interface that makes task management and collaboration intuitive and straightforward. The visual organization and customizable templates further enhance usability, making it easy for teams to get started and stay organized.

While Monday has its strengths in customization and team management, Taskade's AI-powered productivity, collaborative task management, and user-friendly interface make it a more favorable choice. With Taskade, teams can streamline their workflows, boost productivity, and accomplish tasks with greater efficiency, making it an ideal tool for teams looking to excel in their projects.

