Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free

The Best Free Mem Alternative

Looking for an alternative to Mem? Meet Taskade

email logo
semi circlesdownload dotsdotscrosssquares

AI-Powered Productivity.

AI-Powered Productivity.

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Try Instant Demo ✨

Taskade is the best free alternative to Mem.

Taskade Alternative Logo
Taskade Official Logo
Paid
Free
Design Freedom
The Visual Playground

Develop database orientated templates

Develop customizable templates

Own Your Workspace

Customizability is restricted to tables and databases

Fully customizable workspace and progress tracking

Consistency Is Simplicity

Data is incompatible with certain views offered

Adaptable data visualization

Collaboration
Let's Talk

Comment syncing, no live video call support

Comment syncing, chat support, live video call support

Going Live

Real-time syncing

Real-time syncing

The Right Tool For The Right Job

Spreadsheet-database hybrid

Remote first design tailored for virtual collaboration

Progress Tracking
Get Back On Track

Snapshot history tracking

Completion history tracking

The Big Picture

Overview only available through paywall feature

Bird's eye view of workspaces, able to monitor progress on a project level

Mindful Simplicity
Keeping It Clean

Tasks are segmented into records

Tasks can be folded and colour-coded

Passing On Your Legacy

Extensive documentation required

Simple and intuitive

Launch Speed
Getting Up To Speed

Overdependence on tables, onboarding through tooltips

Intuitive UI, quick onboarding process

Quick On Your Feet

Bad Performance and unreliable load times

Lightweight, Short load times

Get Started

Learn more about Mem.ai vs Taskade.

Supercharge your workflow with Taskade AI.

Automate 700+ tasks across marketing, sales, support, HR, startups, and agencies. Generate streamlined workflows, spark creative ideas, automate tasks, and chat with AI in every project. Embrace the future of productivity with Taskade, the AI-powered workspace for modern teams.

email logo
TaskadeAboutPricingPressJobsFAQReviewsCompareHelp CenterCommunity ForumAffiliate PartnersServer StatusDeveloper APIIntegrationsContact
DownloadsAndroidiOSMacMac App StoreWindowsMicrosoft StoreLinux (x86)Linux (ARM)Snap StoreChromeFirefoxEdge
ProductsTaskade AIAI ChatAI TasksAI NotesAI WriterAI OutlineAI AgencyAI DesignerAI Mind MapAI MarketingAI DevelopersAI for StartupsAI for EducationAI for Nonprofits
TemplatesFeaturedChatGPTPersonalProject ManagementTask ManagementEngineeringEducation
PlanningMeetingsTeam ManagementStrategyGamingProductionProduct ManagementStartupRemote WorkY CombinatorRoadmapMaintenanceHow-TosResearchMusicTrip Planning
GeneratorsAI NonprofitAI Productivity
AI ContentAI To-Do ListAI WorkflowsAI EducationAI Mind MapsAI FlowchartAI MarketingAI Social Media ManagementAI BloggingAI Agency WorkflowsAI Project ManagementAI PersonasAI SalesAI ProgrammingAI DesignAI FreelancingAI ResumeAI Human ResourceAI E-CommerceAI EmailAI InfluencersAI Customer ServiceAI ToolsAI Content CreatorsAI SEOAI CalendarsAI ResearchAI Video ProductionAI Health and WellnessAI Event PlanningAI TableAI WritingAI BoardAI ProposalAI OutlineAI LegalAI Game Development
ConvertersAI TextAI PDF
AI CSVAI SpreadsheetAI MarkdownAI Kanban Board
Blog
Made with ❤️ in San Francisco, US
© 2023 Taskade.
PrivacyTermsSecurity