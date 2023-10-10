The Best Free Logseq Alternative

Taskade is the best free alternative to Logseq.

What is Logseq?

Logseq is an open-sourced outliner note-taking application. Tienson Qin founded the app in 2018 with the aim of helping users create a knowledge base filled with interconnected notes.

We would classify Logseq as an app that helps you create a second brain. If that is something that you're looking for, here's our list of the best second-brain apps in the market today.

What's different for Logseq is that it is a tool that places high importance on user privacy. If privacy is something that you're focused on, then Logseq is a top alternative note-taking app that you should consider.

You can use Logseq to take notes and manage tasks. As a result, there are many alternatives to Logseq depending on your use case. However, today we will be focusing only on the best alternatives to Logseq.

But first, let's learn more about what Logseq has to offer.

What Are Some Features of Logseq?

Compared to similar apps such as Obsidian and Roam Research, Logseq is a free alternative that you can use to keep your notes organized.

Your Data, Your Rules

On Logseq, you get to choose where you want to store your notes. Unlike Obsidian which only allows users to store notes offline, Logseq gives you an added option of cloud storage.

By default, notes are stored offline in your local machine and will be synced automatically when you go online.

Customizable Task Management and Note-Taking

Logseq allows you to dictate how in-depth you want your task management and note-taking system to be. If you're a beginner, you can use it for simple to-do lists and notes.

However, the learning curve can get steep fairly quickly the more functions you add to your workflow. The beauty of this lies in you having full control of how you want to use Logseq.

Be it simple tasks and notes, to complex projects and an interlinked web of knowledge, the choice is yours.

It's Free To Use

Price shouldn't be the main factor when choosing software. But in the case of Logseq, it is an open-source note-taking app. This means that you can choose to either use it for free or contribute an amount, your call.

Creating a Web of Knowledge

One of the things that Logseq does well is the ability to link your notes with each other via bi-directional links. What's more, you can also attach aliases to your notes to take your organization skills up a notch.

Linking your notes together helps you to create connections between related pieces of information. To take this further, Logseq has a knowledge graph view which gives you an overview of all your notes and how they relate to each other.

This makes it a powerful knowledge base to help keep your notes organized.

Editing PDF On Logseq

It's hard finding a text editor that can edit PDFs. This is because PDFs were not made to allow people to copy or edit text from them. However, Logseq has a feature to help with this.

On Logseq, you can easily copy and paste from your PDF files while adding notes to your PDFs easily. This handy feature gives Logseq the potential to become the ultimate personal knowledge base apps out there.

What Are Some Disadvantages of Logseq?

As a new kid on the block, it's inevitable that there are a few shortcomings that come with Logseq.

No Collaboration Features

Despite having some neat features, Logseq currently does not support any form of collaboration. This means that you'll have to look elsewhere if you're trying to get work done together with your team.

No Mobile App

When it comes to a to-do application, one of the things that you need is a mobile app to help you organize tasks on all your devices regardless of where you are.

Unfortunately, Logseq does not have a mobile application for now. You'll have to look for alternative software that have mobile apps instead.

For now, Logseq should work for you if you're fine with task management on just your desktop device.

Performance Issues

Heavy note-takers will find that Logseq tends to load slower the more notes you create. Even though files are stored locally on your device, performance can take a hit.

What's more, the more notes you have, the longer it will take for the knowledge graph to load up. Just food for thought.

How Much Does Logseq Cost?

Logseq is free to use. Users can opt to donate to Logseq to help with development costs.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and easily break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Logseq alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually. You can create unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan, giving you the ability to plan heavier projects as soon as you get started.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Taskade is the tool to use for project managers. Get started instantly for free today.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces. Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to Logseq because it offers a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price. Taskade offers unlimited tasks and projects even with our free plan to help you organize your projects and to-do lists.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team on shared to-do lists, weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan at a single click of a button, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing that’s available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.



