The Best Free Habitica Alternative

What Is Habitica?

Previously known as HabitRPG, Habitica is a task management application that is inspired by RPG (Role Playing Games). Habitica is founded by Tyler Renelle, who created the product alongside Siena Leslie, and Vicky Hsu. HabitRPG was renamed Habitica in 2015 and has gained popularity ever since with over 4 million app downloads to date.

Habitica has a unique take on online task management as it uses gamification to help you get more things done. If games and RPGs aren't exactly your cup of tea, check out our list of the best online to-do list apps and find one that fits your style of working.

Habitica aims to help users cultivate healthy habits via the gamification of traditional task management. Users reinforce daily habits via quests and completing goals on the app.

What Features Does Habitica Have?

As a task management application that is modeled after an RPG, Habitica aims to help you be more productive by incentivizing good habits. In order to get better equipment and be more powerful in Habitica, you will have to cross out real-life tasks, dailies, and habits.

In Habitica, your to-dos are classified as a single task that you can complete. Each time you complete a to-do, you gain experience and gold that can be used in Habitica.

Habits are the long-term goals that you are aiming to achieve. Habitica classifies habits as either positive or negative. Completing a positive habit will benefit you in Habitica while a negative habit will have adverse consequences to your character in-game.

To track your Habits, Dailies are used as a sort of recurring daily task to help you nurture a certain habit that you’ve set for yourself. Completing your dailies will offer in-game rewards while failing to do so will result in damage to your in-game health.

You can also toggle notifications on Habitica so that you'll get reminders when it's time to work on your goals.

What Is Habitica Good For?

Habitica is an application that can help you to form better habits in the long run. This works especially if you’re a fan of RPGs. Through gamification of your tasks, Habitica makes you feel rewarded for completing your tasks and helps you learn to cultivate good habits. This task management app is best for beginners to task management who want to learn the ropes and improve their productivity in a fun way.

What Are Some Limitations of Habitica?

Habitica is a mobile-only app and therefore is unavailable on desktops. Additionally, the app feels more like a personal habit tracker and is light on features if you’re looking for a proper task and project management suite. Although the gamification aspect of Habitica is an interesting take on task management, it can be distracting if you’re more focused on the gaming aspect of it than actually completing your tasks to be more productive.

How Much Does Habitica Cost?

You can try Habitica out for free, but they do offer 3 different subscription plans.

Monthly ($4.99/month)

Trimonthly ($14.99/3 months)

Yearly ($47.99/12 months)

Subscribing to Habitica gives you added benefits to help you in-game. Some of these benefits include exclusive in-game items, monthly in-game gifts, the ability to export data, and more.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free Habitica alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually. You can create unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan, giving you the ability to plan heavier projects as soon as you get started.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View. This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View. This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View. This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View. Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View. Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to Habitica because it offers a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price.

Is Taskade Right for You?

Taskade can be used by individuals and teams working from anywhere. Use Taskade individually or collaborate with your team on shared to-do lists, weekly agendas, team meetings, note-taking, project management, product roadmaps, and more.

Make use of customizable board views to visualize your projects into digestible smaller tasks. Multiple board views are available even on Taskade’s free plan at a single click of a button, allowing you to get more work done the smarter way.

Collaborate with your team in real-time with free and unlimited chat and video conferencing that’s available on every project. Automatic syncing ensures that your data is always up to date across devices.

Our customizable templates are available even with our free plan. Find the perfect template to help you get started with your project, and customize it to fit your needs!

Taskade is the simplest way to create task lists, checklists, and workflows. Manage projects and get more work done the simple way with Taskade.

Taskade is the best free Habitica alternative.