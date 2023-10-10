ClickUp Vs Taskade

Taskade surpasses ClickUp with its intuitive interface, extensive customization options, and seamless collaboration features. Taskade's AI-powered productivity enhances efficiency by automating repetitive tasks and providing intelligent recommendations, making it an ideal choice for teams and individuals seeking a user-friendly and intelligent task management solution that maximizes productivity.

What Is ClickUp?

ClickUp is a project management software that was founded by Alex Yurkowski and Zeb Evans in 2017. The project management platform is usually used by individuals and teams to organize projects and tasks.

ClickUp quickly gained popularity when it was released to the market and today, it is a company that is valued at around $4 billion. Recently in 2021, ClickUp raised $400 million in a Series C funding round. It is also reported that ClickUp has around 4 million users using its platform. What makes this company so popular amongst other similar task management tools in the market?

Part of ClickUp’s popularity comes from it wanting to be the only productivity tool that users will ever need. Although there are limitations to ClickUp which will be covered in the coming sections below, ClickUp does offer a customizable approach to individual tasks and project management.

This means that individuals and teams of all sizes are able to use ClickUp to increase their productivity. You can use ClickUp to create and monitor personal and group projects, making it a versatile tool to have in your arsenal.

On ClickUp, your Workspace represents your business and is further divided into Spaces that break down your business into its functions such as ‘Finance’ or ‘Marketing’. Within these spaces, Folders containing Tasks and Lists are housed within them.

After creating projects, you can assign tasks to your team members with specific due dates to ensure that your project flows as smoothly as possible. Check out some of ClickUp’s features below.

Features of ClickUp

ClickUp is loaded with features to help you better manage your projects. Similar to Taskade, ClickUp offers multiple views for you to choose from including a List view, Board view, Calendar view, Gantt view, and more.

The List and Board views can get pretty clunky if you have multiple tasks going on at the same time. If you’re keeping track of multiple tasks and projects at the same time, the Calendar view might be a better option for you. The main idea is to let you choose the view that best fits your requirements.

After creating a task on ClickUp, you will be able to add notes, drag and drop files related to the task, and break down the task further into actionable subtasks. Tasks can be assigned to multiple people, and you can also assign people to be ‘Watchers’ on certain tasks. This means that they will receive notifications when there are updates for those tasks.

Once you get started on a task, you can set the status of the task to keep everyone on your team aligned on the progress of each task and subtask. For example, you can set the status of a task to ‘Doing’ whilst having a few subtasks ‘Closed’ to state that you’re midway through said task.

Communication is essential to the success of team projects. ClickUp also functions as a collaboration tool as it offers a comments section on each task to allow you to leave comments and chat with your teammates. You will get an email notification when you’re assigned a task or when there’s a comment on your project, ensuring that you stay updated every step of the way.

Comments can also be turned into an actionable task and assigned to your team members. This allows you to quickly assign suggested changes or additional tasks for your project. Assigned tasks can then be resolved, which gives you a notification so that you can keep track of your team’s progress.

ClickUp also integrates with thousands of other apps so that you can work on your project using your favorite tools. Although it might be a hassle to choose from the many integrations that are available, this can be a useful feature for you if you already know exactly what tools you need for your projects.

What Is ClickUp Good For?

ClickUp is a versatile project management tool that can be used whether if you’re working individually or in a team. The customization features on ClickUp means that you can use it to tackle individual tasks and even complex projects.

If you’re a project manager, ClickUp should work for you as it helps you keep track of tasks and subtasks. This helps you ensure that each project flows as it’s intended to, keeping an eye on every step towards completion.

You can also use ClickUp to plan your daily tasks and individual projects as well. ClickUp’s free version gives you access to unlimited tasks and collaborations as well. This allows you to create as many tasks as you need to with the option to collaborate with other users as well.

What Are Some Limitations of ClickUp?

Although ClickUp is a versatile project management tool, there are limitations that come with it as well.

First of all, being loaded with features means that ClickUp has a steep learning curve before you can fully utilize its full potential. Without a proper onboarding session, you will most probably be lost and overwhelmed with ClickUp. On the other hand, this makes Taskade a better free alternative to ClickUp as despite Taskade having a large number of features, it is both intuitive and easy to use.

ClickUp can integrate with a large number of other tools. Thousands, to be exact. Although this may give you the option to choose from a large number of tools, it can actually be counterintuitive, especially in newer teams that are unsure of exactly what tools to use for a particular project.

Projects require a large amount of communication in order to be successful, and this is exactly where ClickUp lacks firepower. You can create a Chat view in ClickUp to communicate with your team, but that just means that you have to take additional steps just to communicate. ClickUp also does not have a built-in video call function.

This makes Taskade the best free alternative to ClickUp because Taskade offers a free unlimited chat and video call functionality that is built-in to every project, allowing you to communicate and collaborate with your team members in real-time.

How Much Does ClickUp Cost?

ClickUp offers its software in a few different tiers. There’s the Free Forever plan, Unlimited plan, Business plan, Business Plus plan, and Enterprise plan for large organizations.

ClickUp Free Forever Plan

ClickUp’s Free Forever plan comes loaded with features and should suffice if you’re an individual trying to organize your tasks. Similar to Taskade’s Free Plan, ClickUp’s Free plan comes with unlimited tasks and members.

It also comes with email notifications and multiple board views to help you visualize your projects and tasks.

However, you’re limited to 100mb of storage and also wont have access to integrations.

ClickUp Unlimited Plan

If you’re part of a small team, ClickUp’s Unlimited plan has features to help you get more work done. It includes unlimited storage and gives you access to integrations.

You will also be able to create unlimited dashboards and control permissions for guests to your projects.

ClickUp’s Unlimited Plan starts at $5 per month for each user.

ClickUp Business Plan

If you have a slightly bigger team, ClickUp has a Business plan which offers even more features.

The Business plan is a must for project managers looking to manage complex projects. This plan gives you access to ClickUp using Google Single Sign-On service, saving you some time. You’ll also get access to custom reporting and be able to create unlimited teams.

ClickUp’s Business plan starts at $12 per month for each member.

Clickup Business Plus Plan

The Business Plan is meant for users who manage multiple teams. It adds more customization when it comes to role creations and permissions, and gives your team the ability to have more automated processes as well.

The Business Plus Plan starts at $19 per month for each user.

If for some reason you require an Enterprise plan, you will have to get in touch with ClickUp’s sales team.

However, if you wanted to pay one simple price to unlock all of the features that you’ll need to manage everything you need to, Taskade offers more attractive features at a competitive price.

What Is Taskade?

Taskade is a flexible productivity and project management tool that was founded by John Xie, Dionis Loire, and Stan Chang in 2017. The Y Combinator-backed startup aims to help remote teams and individuals get work done faster and smarter.

Taskade is where remote teams get work done. With Taskade, you can organize entire projects and easily break them down into tasks, change between multiple project views, automate repetitive workflows, collaborate via built-in video chat with your team, and more, via an all-in-one unified workspace.

Get a headstart on your projects and find a suitable structure for your notes via Taskade’s versatile collection of templates. Simply choose from a wide variety of templates and add them to your projects to get started instantly!

Taskade is a supercharged productivity app that both individuals and teams can use to collaborate on projects in real-time.

Taskade is the best free ClickUp alternative because Taskade was designed with a remote-first approach, allowing teams to collaborate and get work done together virtually. You can create unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan, giving you the ability to plan heavier projects as soon as you get started.

With Taskade, you can create tasks and visualize them via multiple project views. You can also add collaborators to your Taskade project to collaborate with people within or even outside of your organization.

Key Features of Taskade

Project Views. Visualize your projects in several different ways. Cycle between the List, Mind Map, Org Chart, and Board views to work the way you want. List View . This is the default view on Taskade. Create new lists here. Board View . This view lets you work horizontally like a Kanban board. Visualize your workflow and tasks in this full-width view. Mind Map View . This view lets you work in a horizontal tree-structured manner and map out what you have in mind. Action View . Work in table view and stay organized with your task due dates, and more. Org Chart View . Break down larger tasks into smaller ones to help you get things done.



Fold/Unfold. Fold (collapse) a parent task/bullet element to hide its subtasks. Indent outline elements with ⌨️ Tab and unfold lists with ⌨️ Shift+Tab.

Real-time Communication. Chat and video conference with your team while collaborating in real-time on the same page.

500+ Templates. Choose from 500+ templates across 26 categories to improve your productivity and workflows. Customize existing templates or create new ones across your workspaces.Zoom In, Zoom Out. Get a bird’s-eye view of the workflow by zooming out on all project views, or zoom in to focus on a specific area.

Multi-Select. Select and format multiple blocks or bulk assign them as tasks to other team members. You can also copy, paste, or indent selected blocks.

Customize Sub-Tasks. Customize the format of your sub-tasks at individual levels. Choose from headings, numbered lists, shapes, and more.

Recurring Tasks. Add due dates with start and end times to tasks within your project and set them to repeat daily, weekly, monthly, or even yearly.

Move Tasks. Move and copy selected tasks to other projects across any workspace. You’ll receive a pop-up notification on completion.

User Roles & Permissions. Manage collaborators and assign user roles/editing privileges (Owner, Admin, Editor, Checker, Viewer).

Sort Tasks. Sort sub-tasks/children elements by completed/uncompleted stats or the due date. Task sorting can be accessed from a convenient pop-up menu.

Search. Search within projects or globally across workspaces and subspaces. Instantly browse and jump between projects anywhere in the Taskade.

Keyboard Shortcuts. Navigate projects, create content blocks, reorder elements, and complete tasks using a set of handy keyboard shortcuts.

Team Calendar. Aggregate all tasks and projects in a shared calendar. The Taskade calendar integrates with Google (two-way), Apple, and Outlook.

Reorder Tasks. Lists in Taskade aren’t set in stone. Reorder tasks and find them a new home with intuitive drag-and-drop mechanics.

Project History. See all the changes made by you and other collaborators. Click on the entries to navigate to the edited items within the project.

Version History. Taskade saves snapshots of your project so that you can restore a previous version of your project with a single click.

Export and Print. You can export your projects as plain text or markdown files. Attach them to emails, presentations, or for print.

Cloud File Upload. Share files directly from Google Drive, Dropbox, Instagram, and Box in your projects with our integrations.

Breakdown Larger Tasks. Organize your thoughts with Taskade’s unlimited hierarchy to break down large projects into tasks.

Quick Search. Use CMD / CTRL + K to jump between any projects within Taskade web and apps.

For an exhaustive list of Taskade’s features, click here.

Taskade Pros

Free-forever plan is loaded with features

Unlimited tasks and projects even on the free plan

Real-time collaboration within the same project

Free built-in video call and chat function in each project

Customizable templates to give you a headstart

Work and chat in the same window, in the same app

Frequent updates based on user/your feedback and suggestions

Tabbed workflow for working with multiple Projects

Taskade Cons

No custom APIs (yet)

Taskade Pricing

Taskade Free Plan

Unlimited Tasks & Projects

Unlimited Members & Guests

Unlimited Folders & Teams

Templates, Calendar, Repeat Tasks

Real-time Collaboration

Built-in Free Chat and Video Call

Taskade Unlimited Plan - Starts from $5/month

Everything in Free, plus:

Version History

Advanced Permission

Cloud Upload Integration

2-Way Calendar Integration

Taskade is a better alternative to ClickUp because it offers a more robust solution for your productivity needs at a competitive price. Taskade offers unlimited tasks and projects even with our free plan to help you organize your projects and to-do lists.

ClickUp Vs Taskade

ClickUp and Taskade are both popular task management tools that offer a range of features to enhance productivity and collaboration. While ClickUp has its strengths, Taskade shines in several areas, making it a more favorable choice for many users.

ClickUp boasts a comprehensive set of features, including task management, project tracking, time tracking, and team collaboration. It offers a customizable dashboard, allowing users to tailor their workspace to their specific needs. ClickUp's powerful hierarchy system enables users to create nested tasks and subtasks, providing a structured approach to managing projects.

On the other hand, Taskade stands out with its simplicity and ease of use. Its clean and intuitive interface makes it ideal for individuals and teams who prefer a minimalist design. Taskade offers real-time collaboration, enabling multiple users to work on the same tasks simultaneously. Its chat feature enhances communication, promoting efficient teamwork.

Where Taskade truly excels is its AI-powered productivity. Taskade takes productivity to the next level with Taskade AI — Your very own AI productivity assistant. Built into every project, Taskade AI gives you access to AI-powered chat, workflow generators, intelligent task lists, mind maps, and more! Powered by the OpenAI GPT-4 API and ChatGPT, Taskade AI helps you and your team work smarter to get more things done together.

Additionally, Taskade offers a vast library of templates that cover various use cases, such as project management, brainstorming, and meeting agendas. These templates serve as a starting point, saving time and effort in setting up new projects or tasks.

While ClickUp offers a broader range of features, its interface can sometimes feel overwhelming, especially for users who prefer a more streamlined experience. Taskade's focus on simplicity and its AI-powered productivity feature make it a standout choice for users seeking a user-friendly and intelligent task management solution that maximizes efficiency.

In conclusion, while ClickUp offers an extensive feature set, Taskade's simplicity, real-time collaboration, and AI-powered productivity make it a more favorable option. Its clean interface, intelligent recommendations, and vast template library position it as an excellent choice for teams and individuals looking to streamline their task management processes.



