If you’re reading this, chances are you already know what AI agents are, or you’re about to find out. Either way, you’re in the right place. This article will teach you everything you need to know to understand how AI agents work, why they matter, and how to build them in a jiffy.

Here’s a quick look at what we’re going to talk about:

🤖 What AI agents are and why they’re more than just garden-variety chatbots.

🏗️ How to generate custom AI agents with tailored prompts.

🧠 Why training AI agents is so important and how easy it is.

📚 The difference between static vs dynamic knowledge, and when to use each.

🧪 Real-world use cases, from writing and research to support and planning.

Now that you know what’s ahead, let’s kick things off.

🪄 Agent Generator: From Idea to Agent in Seconds

Creating new AI agents with Taskade is super simple.

First, go to taskade.com/create → Deploy AI Agent. This is where all the magic happens.

Next, choose the Generate with AI tile and describe the agent you want to create.

You can also define a single task or a major project you need help with. Your prompt will define the agent’s skills, knowledge, behavior, and access to tools.

(Don’t worry, you can customize your agent later on.)

Once you’re done, press Enter and wait for the result.

And voilà! You now have a working AI agent with tasks and logic built in.

The agent understands its role and goal from the start.

You don’t need to write long prompts (phew).

You don’t need to explain the same thing twice.

You can now customize the new agent to better suit your needs. But before we get to that, let’s take a look at one method of creating custom AI agents in Taskade.

🧭 Agent Mode: Create Projects That Think For You

Let’s say you’re starting a new project. It can be a novel, a product launch, or an international event. You’re going to need somebody to watch your back and keep you on track.

The only problem? You’re the only person manning the ship.

Agent Mode is just what you need to get the project off the ground.

In a nutshell, the Agent Mode creates an AI agent tied directly to your project. This agent is built using your project’s initial input and continues to learn as the project develops.

Enough theory; let’s jump right into the action.

Go back to taskade.com/create, but this time choose Generate AI Project.

This will take you to AI Project Studio, Taskade’s workflow generator.

Start by writing a brief description of what you’re working on. The Studio will generate a complete project based on your input — tasks, structure, and initial content.

Make sure the Agent Mode is enabled before you hit Enter.

Taskade will then create a companion AI agent linked to that specific project.

This agent is tied directly to the project. It uses the project’s content, goals, and updates to guide its behavior. As you add or change information, the agent updates too.

After generation, you can fine-tune how the agent works. Edit its instructions, change its tone or focus, and decide what kind of tasks or suggestions it should handle (see the next section).

🧠 Training Your AI Agents: Context Matters

Agents work better when they know what you know.

There are several ways to fine-tune your agents’ knowledge.

Level 1: Tweak the Agent Prompt

This is the foundation. The agent prompt defines your agent’s role, tone, behavior, and focus. A strong prompt gives your agent direction; what it should prioritize and how it should respond.

Use this space to:

Set expectations (e.g., “You are a research assistant helping with X”)

Clarify scope (“Only suggest tasks related to project milestones”)

Start here if you’re looking for quick, high-impact customization with minimal setup.

Level 2: Point to Projects

Once your agent is up and running, you can connect it to existing Taskade projects. This expands its context by giving it access to relevant task lists, notes, and structured workflows.

This is useful for:

Cross-project consistency (e.g., aligning multiple launches)

Referencing templates or previous work

Providing additional context without rewriting prompts

Dynamic agent training (more on that below)

Level 3: Upload Files and Docs

You can directly upload PDFs, text files, spreadsheets, and other documents into the project. The agent will use the content to inform its responses, suggestions, and planning.

This method will come in handy when you want your agent to master:

Technical specifications

Style guides and brand manuals

Research papers, briefs, or meeting notes

The more detailed the materials, the better the agent’s output.

Level 4: Use Web Resources

If the agent’s built-in knowledge isn’t enough, it can search the web by default. For more tailored results, you can also direct it to specific URLs or domains to focus its search.

This is especially useful when:

You want to cite reliable sources (e.g., government sites, internal wikis, documentation)

You’re working with industry-specific content that general search results may overlook

You need the agent to stay within known, trusted sites

You want the agent to extract insights from YouTube videos



🔄 Static vs. Dynamic Knowledge: When to Use Each

Alright, we learned a lot today, but there is one more thing.

Your agents can learn once and keep recycling the knowledge. Or they can learn dynamically and pull new information when the connected sources are updated.

This is what we call static knowledge and dynamic knowledge.

Use static knowledge (uploaded files and documents) when:

You want the agent to follow specific rules

You need consistency (e.g. style guides, FAQs)

Use dynamic knowledge (projects and web resources) when:

You want the agent to stay on top of the latest news

You want it to pull information from a regularly updated source

Here’s the full guide to the different types of AI Agent memory.

👋 Parting Words

As you can see, building AI agents with Taskade is easy. You’ve learned how to:

Generate a specialized AI agent from a single prompt

Create dynamic, project-linked agents with Agent Mode

Train agents using documents , projects , and web sources

using , , and Make the most of static and dynamic knowledge sources

The tools are in your hands. The question is, what will you build first? 🚀