You open a spreadsheet. You scroll. You forget why you’re even there. Sound familiar? Google Sheets is great for storing information, but without automation, it’s just another place for tasks to hide. This article shows you how to set up powerful Google Sheets automations with Taskade’s AI Kits.

According to a study by McKinsey, knowledge workers spend nearly 20% of their time just looking for information. And spreadsheets—especially the shared, bloated kind—are a big part of the problem. Google Sheets automation helps surface that data and turn it into action

In this article, we’ll show you how to use Taskade AI Kits to do exactly that. Let’s get started! 👇

📊 Top Google Sheets Automations at a Glance

Below is a quick overview of the Taskade AI Kits featured in this article. Each one is built to solve a specific problem using Google Sheets automation. Scroll down for a closer look at how each kit works, what it includes, and how it fits into your workflow.

Kit What It Does Best For 📥 Google Sheets Submission Tracker Kit Turns new spreadsheet rows into Taskade tasks Intake forms, client requests, lead tracking 🧾 Google Sheets Weekly Task Log Kit Sends completed Taskade tasks to Google Sheets Reports, audits, billing logs 🔔 Google Sheets Change Alert Kit Turns Google Sheet updates into tasks with alerts, context, and AI insights. Teams tracking leads, form submissions, or real-time changes in shared spreadsheets. 🗂️ Google Sheets to Project Kit Builds full projects in Taskade from spreadsheet data Onboarding, campaigns, recurring workflows 📧 Google Sheets Email Organizer Kit Logs incoming emails to Sheets and triggers next steps in Taskade Inbox backup, follow-ups, email tasking 🛍️ Google Sheets Order Processing Kit Pushes new customer orders from Google Sheets to Taskade. Small ecommerce brands managing orders in Sheets

📥 Track Form or Client Submissions

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 2–4 hours per week by eliminating task creation from spreadsheets.

If your team logs data into spreadsheets — client intakes, content requests, support tickets — you know the pain of follow-ups. Rows pile up, and unless someone is actively monitoring the sheet, submissions get missed, delayed, or forgotten. That’s how work falls through the cracks.

This Google Sheets Submission Tracker kit adds a new shine to your spreadsheets. Each time a new row is added to your Google Sheet, Taskade turns it into a clear, trackable task inside a designated project. The included AI agent assesses the priority, drafts next steps, and even defines the type of the item.

🎯 Who It’s For Teams managing client requests or content briefs in Google Sheets Support or operations teams tracking incoming submissions Anyone who wants to reduce manual task creation from spreadsheet entries



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📥 Submission Intake Tracker Automations 🔄 Row to Task Workflow Agents 📋 Task Classifier Agent



📊 Business Benefits Capture incoming requests with zero manual entry Assign follow-up work instantly inside Taskade Never miss a form response or client need again



🧾 Log Completed Tasks

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 3–5 hours per month by automatically logging completed tasks.

Project done? Great. But where did it go? Teams often lose visibility once a task is completed, especially when it comes time to report on progress, send updates to clients, or build monthly summaries. Reconstructing what happened after the fact is tedious, to say the least.

This Google Sheets Weekly Task Log Kit takes care of that automatically. Every time a task is marked “done” in Taskade, the details are logged in Google Sheets. You get a clean, up-to-date record of completed work, ready for audits, client reports, or performance reviews.

🎯 Who It’s For Operations teams and account managers Anyone responsible for reporting, billing, or oversight Teams tracking output or deliverables in spreadsheets



📦 Kit Contents Projects ✅ Weekly Task Tracker Automations ✔️ Completed Task Aggregator 📊 Weekly Report Generator Agents 📊 Weekly Task Reviewer



📊 Business Benefits Maintain an accurate audit trail Automate reporting and invoicing workflows Create transparency without extra work



📣 Send Alerts When Your Sheet Changes

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 1–2 hours per week by turning spreadsheet updates into tasks.

Google Sheets is great for collecting information, but not so great at telling you when something changes. When rows get added or updated, those updates often go unnoticed unless someone is actively watching. That’s a problem when timing matters, when you’re neck-deep in updates and requests.

Take leads, for example. A new contact might fill out a form or get added to your CRM, but without real-time alerts, your team could miss the window to follow up. This kit solves that by turning each new or updated row into a Taskade task with all the context you need — names, emails, sources, next steps.

🎯 Who It’s For Cross-functional teams using shared spreadsheets Project managers tracking progress or submissions Anyone who doesn’t want to babysit a Google Sheet



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📥 Lead Intake Sheet Automations 🔎 Google Sheets to Taskade Log Tracker Agents 📊 Lead Generator



📊 Business Benefits Get notified when something changes in your Sheet Turn lead submissions into assigned follow-ups Keep everyone aligned without micromanaging Save time by connecting Sheets directly to task workflows



🗂️ Turn Spreadsheet Rows into Projects

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 1–3 hours per week by converting spreadsheet rows into projects.

Many teams plan in spreadsheets and manage the actual work elsewhere. It’s a common setup: use Sheets to organize data, track requests, or outline deliverables, then switch to another tool to get things done. But copy-pasting information or manually recreating projects slows everything down.

Our Google Sheets to Project kit makes the handoff much smoother. Every time a new row is added to your planning spreadsheet, Taskade spins up a full project based on your trusted template. It’s perfect for onboarding new clients, launching campaigns, or kicking off repeatable workflows.

🎯 Who It’s For Teams managing incoming work via Google Sheets Project managers automating task creation Operations teams streamlining onboarding or recurring workflows



📦 Kit Contents Projects 🗂️ Project Builder Dashboard Automations 🔄 Row to Project Builder Templates 📁 Project Template Pack



📊 Business Benefits Save time recreating project workspaces Standardize repeatable workflows Turn planning sheets into action with no friction



📨 Store and Organize Emails

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 2–4 hours per week by automatically logging and categorizing emails.

Your inbox isn’t a task manager, database, or project tracker. But it often ends up doing all three. Important requests, approvals, invoices, and client updates come in daily, and even with labels they’re easy to lose track of. Manual sorting takes time, and relying on memory only works until it doesn’t.

This Google Sheets Email Organizer kit uses AI to do what filters can’t. It scans incoming emails, categorizes them based on sender, subject, or content, and logs them in a Google Sheet. Then Taskade creates a follow-up task and deploys an AI Agent to summarize the message or suggest next steps.

🎯 Who It’s For Professionals managing high email volumes Teams that rely on structured email records Anyone looking to automate email follow-ups and summaries



📦 Kit Contents Automations 🔄 Email to Google Sheet Logger Templates 📧 Email Management Agent



📊 Business Benefits Automatically organize inbox content in a searchable format Summarize and track email actions without manual effort Create visibility and accountability for every important message



🛍️ Google Sheets Order Processing Kit

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 3–6 hours per week by turning new orders into actionable tasks.

Tracking orders in Google Sheets is simple, until things start to pile up. It’s easy to miss updates, forget who’s responsible, or lose track of what’s been fulfilled. Spreadsheets are great for logging data, but they don’t send reminders or keep your team in sync. That’s when things slip through the cracks.

This kit connects your Google Sheet to Taskade so that every new order becomes a task automatically. Tasks include all the details from the row and get assigned to the right team members. You also get an AI Agent you can embed on your site to answer product questions 24/7. Just train it on your own content — specs, FAQs, policies — and it’s ready to help your customers anytime.

🎯 Who It’s For Fulfillment or warehouse teams Small ecommerce brands managing orders in Sheets B2B teams tracking product/service requests before delivery Anyone handling inbound work items using a spreadsheet



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📦 Order Intake Log Automations 🔄 Automated Order Intake Agents 🛍️ Product Assistant Agent



📊 Business Benefits Keep fulfillment teams on track with real-time task updates Offer customers 24/7 product support with a trained AI chatbot Stay organized and responsive with minimal overhead



👋 Parting Words

Google Sheets is great for organizing information. But organizing information isn’t the same as managing work. With Taskade AI Kits, you can bring structure and visibility to your spreadsheets. And you might finally stop using “Ctrl+F” as your project management strategy.

So, what’s the next step?