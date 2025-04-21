Hi there,

🪄 Let AI Create Structured Projects

Skip the setup. Just describe what you’re working on and we’ll generate the entire workflow, including agents, tasks, timelines, roles, and custom fields.

The upgraded AI Project Studio builds complete, structured agentic workflows from Lists and Tables to Mind Maps, all from a single prompt. Learn more.

From idea to action : Describe your project and let AI handle the rest.

: Describe your project and let AI handle the rest. Right people, right tasks : Assignments happen automatically.

: Assignments happen automatically. Smart deadlines: Tasks come with deadlines that fit your timeline.



👉 How to use:

Go to your workspace/project. Click 🤖 Create with AI. Describe the new project.

🧠 Categorize with AI in Automations

Let AI sort the noise. Turn raw data into actionable insights with the new Categorize with AI action in Automation. Instantly tag, group, classify, and route content like leads, support tickets, feedback, and much more using 15+ included presets. Learn more.

Categorize with AI works across your forms, chats, inboxes, and projects:

Instant lead scoring : Automatically qualify leads from message content.

: Automatically qualify leads from message content. Smarter support : Send tickets to the right team based on topic/urgency.

: Send tickets to the right team based on topic/urgency. Sentiment analysis: Detect tone in feedback, reviews, or emails.



👉 How to use:

Create/edit an automation flow. Add Step → Categorize with AI. Configure the action in the sidebar.

📥 Automate Emails and Workflows

Turn emails into actions! Forward any email to Taskade and instantly turn it into a task or trigger an entire workflow. Use the new Mail Hook trigger to enable and generate a unique email address for every automation. Learn more.

Trigger workflows by email : Start automations from your inbox.

: Start automations from your inbox. Instant task creation : Turn emails into actionable items in seconds.

: Turn emails into actionable items in seconds. Simple setup: Copy your unique Mail Hook address and you’re ready to go.



👉 How to use:

Create or edit an automation flow. Add Trigger → Mail Hook Trigger. Click Copy Email in the sidebar.

⚡️ Enrich Leads with Apollo Integration

Ready to build a solid list of leads with real-time data? Use the new Apollo integration to fill in missing details in your Taskade Projects and CRMs with rich contact data. No manual searches! Learn more.

Improve sales : Automatically pull detailed information about leads.

: Automatically pull detailed information about leads. CRM-ready : Enrich your CRM data with LinkedIn profiles.

: Enrich your CRM data with LinkedIn profiles. Compatible with AI categorization: Score and segment leads as they arrive.

👉 How to use:

Create/edit an automation flow. Click Add Step → Apollo. Configure the integration.

🤖 Add Introductions to AI Agents

Make your agents feel more human. Add a short greeting that explains what they do and how they can help. You can now personalize your AI Agents with friendly, on-brand Agent Introductions to connect with your audience from the first message. Learn more.

Personalized greetings : Start each interaction with a custom message.

: Start each interaction with a custom message. Ideal for client-facing agents : Set expectations and build trust.

: Set expectations and build trust. Tailored onboarding flows: Give users helpful context upfront.



👉 How to use:

Agents tab → ··· → Edit Agent. General tab → add the greeting message under Introduction.

🎨 Explore AI Kits Gallery

Jump into action with Taskade’s AI Kits Gallery! Discover ready-to-use AI workflows, complete with automations, projects, and agents for every use case. Learn more.

1-click install : Deploy complete AI workflows without tinkering.

: Deploy complete AI workflows without tinkering. Kits for everything : Supercharge marketing, sales, operations, and more.

: Supercharge marketing, sales, operations, and more. Full control: Configure projects, agents, and automations for any task.



👉 How to use:

Go to the AI Kits tab. Browse Kits → choose a category. Click Preview kit.

✨ Try the Top AI Kits of the Week!

Get started with these ready-to-use AI Kits with one-click install. Learn more.

🧩 Other Improvements

Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog Forum.

