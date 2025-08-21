Build Without Permission: The Taskade Genesis Manifesto

I didn’t grow up in Silicon Valley.

I didn’t have a roadmap, a head start, or a room full of engineers.

What I had were ideas—

and the instinct to build.

Fix servers. Hack together tools.

Answer support emails from a public library in Queens.

There were no instructions.

No shortcuts.

No permission.

But I built anyway.

That belief is the DNA of Taskade.

And today, it’s why we built Genesis.

For the Outsiders

We build for the underestimated.

The overlooked.

The ones who were never given a seat at the table—

but showed up anyway.

If that’s you, welcome.

You’ve always belonged here.

You know what it’s like to be mislabeled, misplaced, talked over.

To duct-tape broken systems just to keep moving.

To think twice as hard just to be seen once.

And maybe, like me, you’ve looked at a problem and thought:



“I know what I’d build. I just need the chance.”

Genesis gives you that chance.

One Prompt → One App

Taskade Genesis is the biggest leap we’ve made in 8 years.

It turns a single idea into a living, breathing system—

not a prototype, not a wireframe,

but a real, intelligent app

that works out of the box.

Powered by your workspace.

Informed by your data.

Driven by your agents.

Every Genesis app is alive:

🧠 AI Agents trained on your docs and projects

⚡️ Workflow automations that trigger on events

📚 Real-time data that stays in sync

📱 A working UI—instantly ready to use or share

Your data becomes the backend.

Your workspace becomes the engine.

Your agents become your team.

No code. No templates. No gatekeepers.

Just an idea, a prompt, and a system that runs.

From HyperCard to Genesis

In 1987, Apple launched HyperCard—

a tool that let anyone build software by stacking cards.

It was simple. Playful. Powerful.

And for a brief moment,

the tools to build were in the hands of everyone.

Then they disappeared.

For decades, software creation was locked behind IDEs, APIs, gatekeepers, and teams.

Until now.

Taskade Genesis is the HyperCard of the AI era.

One prompt. One app.

A new system for a new generation.

This Is Personal

Taskade wasn’t born in a boardroom.

It was born in survival mode.

I know what it’s like to fight uphill.

To be the quiet one in the back of the room.

To be the immigrant kid placed in the wrong class,

misunderstood and overlooked.

I know what it’s like to have ideas but no tools.

To want to build something better but feel boxed out.

Taskade is for people like us.

The ones spinning 15 plates.

The founders with ideas but no engineering team.

The students. The misfits. The tinkerers.

The ones who never quite fit in—

but always knew they were meant to build something that does.

We’re Not Playing By the Old Rules

We’re not here to sell dashboards.

We’re not here to hand you another no-code builder and call it innovation.

We’re here to build systems that think.

To collapse the gap between a spark of inspiration and working software.

To help anyone—not just developers—go from concept to launch, instantly.

We’re not following the old playbook.

We’re writing our own.

The Movement Has Started

Genesis is live in preview.

The full public launch is ahead,

but the movement has already begun.

This isn’t just a product drop.

It’s a shift in mindset.

A signal to the next generation of builders:

You don’t need permission anymore.

Not to start.

Not to ship.

Not to define the system.

So build.

Break things.

Launch without asking.

Build without permission.

— John Xie

CEO @ Taskade

P.S. Want to See What We’re Building?

If this manifesto resonated with you—

you’ll find the full story on our About Page.

There, we share the timeline of how Taskade evolved:

from a simple real-time workspace

into a platform where anyone can build living software

powered by AI agents, automation, and your own knowledge.

This is just the beginning.

Come build with us.