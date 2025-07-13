🤖 Generate Workflows, Agent Teams, Subspaces, & Chat to Build Anything!

Hey Taskaders! 👋

We’ve just shipped the biggest update yet. You can now generate entire workflows, agent teams, and subspaces — from a single prompt. Then chat directly with your projects, agents, and automations to build, edit, and take action in real-time.

This is the foundation of Taskade Genesis, our upcoming AI App Generator that turns your intent into a living, intelligent, shareable web application. One prompt. One app.

Here’s what’s live today 👇

⚡️ Generate Workflows with AI

Transform static plans into living, running flows. The new Workflow Generator can think, branch, loop, filter, trigger, and act across your entire workflow ecosystem.

Chat with AI and build complex automation workflows instantly. Create, edit, and manage your automation flows using natural language. Learn more.

What’s possible:

“When a form is submitted, create a task, notify the team, send follow-up emails”

“Monitor X for new content, summarize it, and create projects for each entry”

“Every Monday, generate a progress report for X and share it with stakeholders”

“Create an AI Agent that processes customer feedback and assigns follow-up”

“Build an automation engine that posts our blog content to social media”

And much more…

Smart edits and chat:

“Add a Slack notification to this workflow and branching logic“

“Change the trigger to run daily instead of weekly and add looping“

Key features:

⚡ Instant Creation : Build complex automation flows in minutes instead of hours

: Build complex automation flows in minutes instead of hours 💬 Natural Language: Describe your workflow and what you want automated

Describe your workflow and what you want automated 🔧 Intelligent Editing : Ask AI to modify existing workflows with simple requests

: Ask AI to modify existing workflows with simple requests 📊 Smart Recommendations : AI suggests optimizations and improvements

: AI suggests optimizations and improvements 🔗 Built-in Integration: AI helps you connect with 100+ apps and services

👉 How to use: Go to taskade.com/create/flow or Automations > Enter your workflows

🤖 Generate AI Agent Teams

Generate custom AI Agent Teams that work together to tackle complex projects. Train each agent with its own knowledge, skills, and tools for any role you need.

Switch to the new Orchestrate Mode and watch as your AI agents delegate tasks, solve problems, and coordinate work for you, all on autopilot. Learn more.

What’s possible:

“Create a marketing team for social media campaigns”

“Build a customer support team for technical troubleshooting”

“Set up a content creation team with writers, editors, and researchers”



Key features:

⚡ Three Execution Modes : Auto, Everyone (manual), Orchestrate (AI-managed)

: Auto, Everyone (manual), Orchestrate (AI-managed) 🔧 Smart Specialization : Each agent has specific roles, tools, and knowledge

: Each agent has specific roles, tools, and knowledge 📈 Workflow Intelligence: Teams understand dependencies and hand-offs

👉 How to use: Go to Workspace > AI Teams > Create with AI > Enter your tasks

📝 Generate Subspaces with AI

Generate complete subspaces with the new Taskade Autopilot. Build workspaces with connected projects, agents, and automation flows. Start from templates or build from scratch to deploy an entire system from a single prompt. Learn more.

One prompt creates everything:

“Build a content marketing operation with social automation”

“Set up sprint planning with task tracking and team coordination”

“Create a customer onboarding system with automated follow-ups”

What you get:

📊 Structured Projects (your future app’s data layer)

(your future app’s data layer) 🤖 Intelligent Agents (your future app’s reasoning layer)

(your future app’s reasoning layer) ⚡ Smart Automations (your future app’s action layer)

👉 How to use: Go to taskade.com/create > describe workspace > press Enter

🤖 Chat with AI Project Manager

Meet your new AI Project Manager. Taskade’s AI Assistant Agent understands the full context of your workspace and helps you manage projects in real time.

Just chat to update tasks, assign team members, adjust timelines, restructure workflows, and more — without lifting a finger. Learn more.

What’s possible:

“Create a product launch plan with 5 phases and assign team members”

“Restructure this project timeline and update all dependencies”

“Add custom fields for budget tracking across all marketing tasks”

Key features:

⚡ Instant Execution : Changes happen in real-time as you chat

: Changes happen in real-time as you chat 👥 Smart Collaboration : Assigns tasks, sets deadlines, manages teams

: Assigns tasks, sets deadlines, manages teams 📊 Contextual Awareness : Remembers project history and team interactions

: Remembers project history and team interactions 🧠 Project Intelligence: Understands relationships, dependencies, and impacts

👉 How to use: Open a project > select Taskade AI in project chat > Enter any task

📊 Automate Project Management

Manage anything with Taskade’s new Table View. Automate pipelines, roadmaps, and reporting dashboards using intelligent auto-fill, advanced filters, and smart search.

Customize fields, fine-tune layouts, and stay in control of your projects. Learn more.

🧠 Fill with AI : Automatically populate columns based on context

: Automatically populate columns based on context 🔍 Advanced Filters : Smart search and filtering across all data

: Smart search and filtering across all data 🎯 Custom Fields : Rich data types and formatting options

: Rich data types and formatting options 📈 Real-time Sync: Seamless integration with project workflows

👉 How to use: Open a project > switch to Table view > use Fill with AI

🎥 Automate YouTube Transcription

Unlock the full potential of your video content with Taskade’s YouTube Automation. Automatically transcribe, summarize, and repurpose new YouTube uploads into tasks, documents, and projects.

Trigger follow-ups, generate social posts, or kick off entire workflows in real time. Perfect for creators, coaches, and marketers turning videos into content. Learn more.

🤖 Agent Integration : YouTube tool built into Taskade AI agents

: YouTube tool built into Taskade AI agents ⚡ Automation Triggers : Process new YouTube videos automatically

: Process new YouTube videos automatically 📝 Accurate Video Transcription : Better quality and faster processing

: Better quality and faster processing 📊 Content Repurposing: Transform videos into tasks, docs, and summaries

👉 How to use:

Go to Automations > ➕ Add Trigger or Action > YouTube

> ➕ > Go to Agents > Edit Agent > Tools > YouTube

📝 Automate Data Collection with Forms

Build AI Forms that think ahead. Capture richer inputs with smart fields, then process them with AI Agents that understand context, extract insights, and take action instantly.

Whether you’re collecting feedback, onboarding clients, or qualifying leads, AI Forms now do the work for you with dynamic fields and built-in automations. Learn more.

Choose from ready-made form templates for common use cases

Collect richer input with support for .pptx, .xlsx, .epub, and more

Add rating fields to capture qualitative scores like satisfaction or priority

New Form features:

⭐ Rating Fields : Capture satisfaction scores and feedback

: Capture satisfaction scores and feedback 📁 Rich File Support : Accept .pptx, .xlsx, .epub, and more

: Accept .pptx, .xlsx, .epub, and more 🎨 Smart Templates : Pre-built forms for common use cases

: Pre-built forms for common use cases 🔄 Automation Triggers: Instantly process and act on submissions

👉 How to use: Go to Automations > ➕ Add Trigger > Form

🧩 Other Improvements

New: Enhanced Taskade Autonomous Agent (TAA) with smarter project organization, better task breakdown, and improved conversation starters

New: AI Agent Teams with three execution modes: Auto, Everyone, Orchestrate

New: Agent Knowledge Management lets you add media, projects, and other files

New: Custom Agent Commands can now be created and edited directly in the editor and chat

Improved: Agent Tool Management UI, accessibility, and documentation

Improved: Conversation Starters are now pre-configured for faster onboarding

New: Orchestrate Mode for AI Teams — agents delegate and coordinate tasks autonomously

New: Client Action Tools — agents can now create projects and update tasks directly from chat

New: Conversation Starters — pre-written prompts to help you get started quickly

New: Enhanced Project Filling — AI can auto-populate project templates based on your instructions

Improved: Agent Team Interface — cleaner layouts and better button wrapping

Enhanced: Agent Name Display — fixed text truncation in all sizes

Better: Command Editing — edit AI commands directly in chat

Fixed: Agent Delegation — better orchestration, less repetitive planning

Improved: Tool Integration — stronger connections to automations and external services

Enhanced: UI Components — adopted modern design system elements

New: Ask Agent Team Action — delegate tasks to AI agent teams in automations

New: Enhanced Triggers — task completion, custom field updates, comments, assignments

New: Automation Connection Management — rename and organize service connections

New: Improved YouTube Integration — better transcripts, outlines, summaries

New: RSS Feed Enhancements — improved reliability and testing

Improved: Automation UI — cleaner, more helpful flow editor

New: Advanced Form Fields — multi-select, ratings, URL validation, date pickers, radio layouts

New: Form Publishing — share on custom domains, white-label options

New: Enhanced Form Automation — better workflow integration

Improved: Form UI — better validation, mobile, and responsive design

New: Rating Form Fields — collect star ratings and feedback in automation forms

New: Reddit Integration — track posts, mentions, and community threads

New: Multi-Select Form Fields — collect flexible responses

Improved: Form Field Management — streamlined editing and organization

Enhanced: Gmail Integration — better date formats, improved handling

Better: Workflow Visualization — improved flow diagrams, zoom/navigation

Fixed: Slack Integration — resolved channel messaging and added actions

Improved: Radio Button Controls — consistent styling for single-choice fields

New: Table View for all users — sortable columns, filtering, grouping

New: Enhanced Custom Fields — text, number, date, dropdown, and multi-select supported everywhere

New: Advanced Table Features — copy/move tasks, advanced filters, bulk actions, better column management

New: Fill with AI — auto-populate table cells using intelligent suggestions

Improved: Field Display — custom fields look and work better in all views

Improved: Table Navigation — enhanced keyboard shortcuts, drag-and-drop columns, mobile support

New: Fill with AI for batch column generation — useful for translation, summaries, content generation

New: Advanced Search in Tables — find data across all columns

New: Enhanced Date Filtering — on/after, on/before, and “is not” filters

New: Keyboard Navigation — press Enter to edit cells

Improved: Column Management — better menus and field controls

Enhanced: Table Performance — faster rendering for large data

Better: Custom Field Support — fields propagate everywhere instantly

Fixed: Column Resizing and cell editing bugs

Improved: Row Height Options — configurable, with better feedback

Enhanced: Filtering — smarter dropdowns and handling of filter limits

Better: Task Completion — clear strikethrough and completion logic

Improved: Export & Integration — easier data export and feature integration

Enhanced: Mobile Experience — responsive and touch-friendly

🎯 Advanced Table Capabilities

New: Smart Duplicate Detection — focuses on new rows as you add

Improved: Search in column options and field filters

Enhanced: Date Handling with better popups and timezone support

Better: Performance Optimization via improved virtualization

Fixed: Field Dependencies — proper cleanup and bug fixes

Improved: Visual Design — more readable and consistent tables

🔧 Project Management & Collaboration

New: Enhanced Project Views — easy switching between List, Board, Calendar, Table, etc.

New: Advanced Task Operations — better copying, moving, bulk actions

New: Improved My Tasks — filter, organize, and track personal tasks

New: Enhanced Search — faster, more powerful with filters

Improved: Real-time Collaboration — faster updates, better conflict handling

Improved: Project Templates — better categorization and customization

New: Enhanced AI Kit Support — improved installation, sharing, organization

New: Improved Kit Editor — validation and error handling upgrades

New: Kit Publishing — share AI kits with custom domains and discovery

Improved: Template Management — better organization, speed, search

🎨 User Interface & Experience

New: Redesigned Primary Panel — streamlined navigation for projects, agents, automations, media

New: Enhanced Header Navigation — better workspace switching, profiles, notifications

New: Breadcrumb Navigation — dynamic context display

New: Improved Secondary Panel — better chat, collaboration, toggles

Improved: Mobile Experience — responsive across all screens

Improved: Dark Mode—better contrast and consistency

🛠️ Technical Improvements

Improved: Performance — faster loads, better caching, optimized queries

Improved: Security — more safeguards, error handling, and protection

Improved: Reliability — stronger sync and error recovery

Improved: Accessibility — screen reader support, keyboard nav, color contrast

Improved: Internationalization — updated translations and localization

New: Enhanced API Integration — stronger authentication and error handling for third-party apps

New: Improved Email Support — better parsing, mailhook, and notifications

New: Advanced Webhook Support — more reliable processing and error recovery

Improved: External Service Integration — better connectivity with Slack, Google Workspace, Teams

Check out all the latest updates on our Changelog Forum.

✨ Community AI Kits of the Week!

Get started with these ready-to-use AI Kits with a one-click install. Learn more.

🚀 Join the Community

Join us every Friday at 9 AM (US PT) for our weekly Taskade Live Stream, featuring demos, advanced use cases, and live Q&A with the Taskade team.

Need help with something else? Contact us — we’re here to help!

🧬 Introducing Taskade Genesis (Beta)

One Prompt. One App. The Origin of AI Software.

Genesis is the foundation. The full-stack evolution of Taskade. A new system that transforms your intent into a fully structured, living web application, branded, intelligent, and fully connected with your workspace.

What’s coming:

⚡ One-Prompt App Generation : From idea to deployed app

: From idea to deployed app 🎨 Beautiful & Branded : Custom domains, themes, and polished UI

: Custom domains, themes, and polished UI 🔗 Fully Integrated : Built on your Taskade projects, agents, and automations

: Built on your Taskade projects, agents, and automations 🌐 Public or Private : Launch externally or keep it internal

: Launch externally or keep it internal 📱 Multi-Platform: Web, mobile, and API access

Every app is powered by your:

⚡ Projects → Structured memory and data

→ Structured memory and data 🧠 Agents → Built-in logic and reasoning

→ Built-in logic and reasoning 🔁 Automations → Executable workflows and behaviors

→ Executable workflows and behaviors 🌐 Subspaces → Branded, sharable, embeddable web apps

No code. No templates. No fluff.

Just raw output: intelligent, usable software you can deploy, embed, and share.

From Task Lists to Living Systems.

Genesis empowers a new generation of creators. Not with static stacks, but with dynamic, intelligent applications powered by your Taskade workspace

The Genesis Flow:

Prompt → Projects → Agents → Automations → App

Want early access?

Tag @Taskade on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, the word “Genesis” for early access!

This isn’t just a feature. It’s a shift.

From unified workspace… to AI-native creation platform.

Your workspace becomes the backend. Your prompt becomes the app. Just as HyperCard empowered anyone to build software in 1987, Taskade Genesis empowers anyone to build intelligent, living systems in 2025.

Just as HyperCard empowered anyone to build software in 1987,

Taskade Genesis empowers anyone to build intelligent, living systems in 2025.

This is just the beginning. 🚀

— John Xie

Co-founder & CEO, Taskade

— Team Taskade 🐑

