AI hiring automation is a necessity for modern HR teams. The average time to hire is 36 days, and onboarding can take months before a new employee is fully ramped. When everything runs on spreadsheets, email threads, and manual updates, it’s easy to miss the beat.

Each kit includes prebuilt workflows and specialized AI agents you can start using in seconds.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s inside.

Top Hiring and Onboarding Kits at a Glance

If you’re short on time and just need the essentials, the table below gives you a quick snapshot of each AI hiring and onboarding kit featured in this article. Let’s find what fits your workflow. 👇

Kit Name What It Does Best For HR Interview Process Automation Kit Streamlines interview coordination, status tracking, and follow-ups Recruiters, HR teams, hiring managers Applicant Screening Kit Automates resume review and matches candidates to job requirements Talent acquisition, HR teams, high-volume recruiters New Hire Onboarding Kit Tracks new hires and auto-assigns role-specific onboarding templates People Ops, HR managers, scaling startups AI Daily Tasks Dashboard Kit Tracks and summarizes daily onboarding tasks and progress automatically Team leads, project managers, onboarding check-ins

🧠 Automate Applicant Screening With AI

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 60–90 minutes per candidate on resume review and evaluation.

Manual resume review drains time and focus, and it simply doesn’t scale. The average job post attracts over 250 applications, which makes it nearly impossible to evaluate each one thoroughly. For small and mid-sized teams without dedicated recruiters, staying on top of the pipeline is not sustainable.

The AI Applicant Screening Kit gives you a helping hand. You get a fast, well-structured pipeline for collecting applications, running AI-driven evaluations, and surfacing candidates that actually match your criteria. It’s like having another full-time recruiter on your team moving things forward.

🎯 Who It’s For Recruiters and HR teams automating screening Hiring managers who need structured evaluation Talent acquisition teams reviewing hundreds of applications Startups & SMEs optimizing hiring processes with AI



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📝 Kit Quickstart Guide 📝 (New) John Doe (sample project) 📝 Applicant Dashboard Automations 🔄 Applicant Form Submission AI Agents 🤖 Applicant Screening Agent



📊 Business Benefits Speed up first-round resume screening Ensure evaluation consistency with AI scoring Keep everything organized in a single dashboard Focus human effort where it matters most



Streamline Interviews With Automated Projects

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 45–60 minutes per candidate on scheduling, tracking, and follow-ups.

Interview logistics are deceptively expensive. One interview turns into six emails, a few Slack pings, and a reschedule because someone missed the invite. According to LinkedIn’s 2024 Global Talent Trends, mid-sized companies lose an average of 7–10 days per hire due to coordination delays alone.

The HR Interview Process Automation Kit simplifies the process and tames the chaos. It creates a dedicated project for each candidate, preloaded with scheduling tools, interview prompts, and email automations. Your pipeline keeps moving, even when you’re heads-down elsewhere.

🎯 Who It’s For HR teams and recruiters managing interviews Hiring managers looking for a consistent process Teams needing organized status updates and comms



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📝 Kit Quickstart Guide 📝 Applicant Dashboard (sample project) 📝 Sample interview project Automations 🔄 Send Follow-Up Email (Rejected Candidates) 🔄 Create Interview Project AI Agents 🤖 Human Resources Agent (Email Writing Specialist) Templates Software Engineer Interview Questions Template



📊 Business Benefits Automate repetitive interview tasks Maintain a clear view of interview pipeline Improve candidate experience with prompt follow-ups Reduce time spent updating hiring status



🧭 Onboard New Hires With Prebuilt Role Templates

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 4–6 hours per employee on onboarding setup and communication.

Only 12% of employees say their company does onboarding well, and most point to the same issue: a complete lack of structure. When the plan is buried in disconnected documents, scattered email threads, or outdated templates, you’re not onboarding, you’re just winging it.

The AI New Hire Onboarding Kit comes with customizable, role-specific templates — including examples like Copywriter and Graphic Designer — and can be easily adapted for any position. With the structure handled for you, your team can focus on delivering a warm, personal onboarding experience.

🎯 Who It’s For HR and People Ops teams Team leads responsible for onboarding Startups scaling headcount quickly



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📝 Kit Quickstart Guide 📝 New Hire Tracking Table 📝 Onboarding for Mike Scott (sample project) 📝 Onboarding Checklist: Copywriter (sample project) 📝 Onboarding Checklist: Graphic Designer (sample project) Automations 🔄 New Hire Onboarding Automation



📊 Business Benefits Auto-assign onboarding tasks based on role Keep progress visible and organized Save hours on setup for each new hire Deliver a repeatable, consistent onboarding experience





📅 Track Daily Progress With Smart Dashboards

⏱️ Time Saved : Save 20–30 minutes per day on tracking and progress reporting.

Onboarding new hires might look like a simple checklist, but in reality, it’s a multi-week journey. Most managers don’t have time to track every detail manually, and it shows. According to recent HR reports, they spend over 14 hours a week on tasks that could easily be automated with the right tools in place.

The AI Daily Task Dashboard Kit acts like a self-updating timeline that keeps everyone on track. Tasks move across stages automatically. Daily progress summaries go out without you lifting a finger. And because everything runs in real time, you catch blockers early—before they slow anyone down.

🎯 Who It’s For Managers overseeing onboarding tasks Teams running structured 30-60-90 plans Project leads who want visibility without micromanagement



📦 Kit Contents Projects 📝 Kit Quickstart Guide 📝 Daily Task Dashboard Automations 🔄 Daily Task Update Email 🔄 Auto Project Updater (Branch example) Agents 🤖 Daily Task Summarizer Agent



📊 Business Benefits Track new hire tasks and progress in real time Automate status updates across projects Keep stakeholders informed with zero manual updates Spot onboarding gaps before they become issues



❓Which Kit Should You Start With?

Use this short quiz to find your starting point — whether you’re hiring your 5th employee or your 500th.

❓ What’s your current bottleneck?

A. We’re drowning in resumes

→ Start with: AI Applicant Screening Kit

B. Interviews are disorganized and slow

→ Start with: HR Interview Process Kit

C. Onboarding feels like reinventing the wheel

→ Start with: AI New Hire Onboarding Kit

D. New hires aren’t progressing smoothly

→ Start with: AI Daily Task Dashboard Kit

❓ What would make the biggest impact this month?

A. Speeding up first-round screening

→ Start with: AI Applicant Screening Kit

B. Automating interview tracking and follow-ups

→ Start with: HR Interview Process Kit

C. Giving every new hire a tailored checklist

→ Start with: AI New Hire Onboarding Kit

D. Reporting progress without manual check-ins

→ Start with: AI Daily Task Dashboard Kit

❓ What are you constantly behind on?

A. Reviewing applicants

→ Start with: AI Applicant Screening Kit

B. Sending emails and updating status

→ Start with: HR Interview Process Kit

C. Creating onboarding templates

→ Start with: AI New Hire Onboarding Kit

D. Tracking task progress

→ Start with: AI Daily Task Dashboard Kit

Your Best Starting Point

Mostly A: Start with the AI Applicant Screening Kit

Mostly B: Start with the HR Interview Process Kit

Mostly C: Start with the AI New Hire Onboarding Kit

Mostly D: Start with the AI Daily Task Dashboard Kit

Parting Words

Hiring and onboarding shouldn’t break every time your team grows. With the right systems in place, you can move faster, stay organized, and give every candidate and new hire a great experience — without burning out your HR team.

Taskade’s AI hiring automation kits are designed to be ready on day one. No setup headaches, no process-building from scratch. Just one-click, plug-and-play solutions that give you structured workflows, smart agents, and automation where it counts most — in the systems that build your team.