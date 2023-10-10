Your browser does not support the video tag.

Create a second brain for you and your team with Taskade.

Spark creativity with a task or objective. Generate dynamic to-do lists, flow charts, project sprints, SOPs, and more. Visualize your work in multiple dimensions—lists, boards, tables, calendars, mind maps, and more. Streamline with AI and bring your vision to life.

Boost roductivity with our suite of AI agents. Experience the future as you accomplish tasks at 10x speed, powered by our AI chatbot, project assistant, workflow generator, and more.

Five AI-powered tools in one to supercharge your team productivity. With Taskade, all your work is in sync in one unified workspace.

Elevate your team and client meetings with integrated video conferencing. Collaborate in real-time, sharing your screen and ideas while keeping everyone on the same page.

Effortlessly manage multiple projects and teams with our secure, compartmentalized workspaces. Adapt to any team structure, be it an in-house or client accounts. Customize workspaces to keep everyone in sync with advanced permissions and multi-workspace support.

Easily share projects with guests, clients, and teams to chat and collaborate seamlessly across all devices. Experience real-time synchronization with Taskade, ensuring your team stays in sync on the Web, Mobile, or Desktop app!

Share here, there, and everywhere. Shareable links make it easy to send projects for review, invite others into your workspace, or hop on a real-time chat and video call with stakeholders anywhere.

Harness AI to generate new ideas and map out anything. Convert your brainstorming sessions into mind maps and track progress across projects. Taskade is your creative canvas for dynamic workflows, like the art of origami.

Embrace a smart, structured outlining experience, mirroring your brain's natural organization. Create infinite connections and levels of hierarchy, with real-time syncing.

Bring your projects to life with an AI assistant designed for brainstorming and task coordination. Chat with your tasks and documents, and choose a persona tailored to various roles and expertise. Taskade AI is ready to assist you right inside your projects.

🧠 What Is a Second Brain?

Second brain is your trusty sidekick for all kinds of projects. It lets you store, organize, and retrieve information without having to spend hours trying to find what you're looking for.

💫 Private By Default, Collaborative by Nature

Projects, notes, tasks, outlines, drafts, product specs, meeting minutes—Taskade lets you keep everything organized inside a digital second brain. Keep it to yourself or show it to the world!

🌱 Digital Second Brain for You ️🌳 Collaborative Second Brain for Your Team Capture ideas and thoughts

Research and brainstorm

Track personal goals and tasks

Create structured notes for studying

Connect bits of knowledge together

Customize everything Manage projects together, in real-time

Write and share meeting minutes

Create to-do lists for your team

Promote knowledge sharing

Communicate project updates

Share resources and materials

Step 1: Capture Notes and Ideas

Take notes and add them to your second brain wherever you are. Write outlines, capture thoughts, generate ideas, and embed bookmarks and images on all your devices (Mac, Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and Web).

Step 2: Organize in Outlines and Hierarchies

Build high-level hierarchies of notes, projects, and ideas, or create outlines with infinite hierarchies of nested items. All tucked inside folders and workspaces, so you always know where to find them.

Step 3: Share and Collaborate

Knowledge is meant to be shared. Time to show your second brain to the world and collaborate with others in real-time. Bring your team on board or publish your notes online in seconds!

🎨 Looking for a Second Brain Template?

We get it. Setting everything up from scratch may not be for everybody. That’s why we created this Building a Second Brain template based on Tiago Forte’s teachings and Getting Things Done (GTD) principles.

📥 Inbox

🔄 Weekly Review

⭐️ 3 Tasks for Today

🗓️ Upcoming Tasks

🗂️ P.A.R.A.

✏️ Daily Journal

🎯 Monthly Goals

And more! Build Your Second Brain

💭 Build a Second Brain Questions and Answers