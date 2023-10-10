Spark creativity with a task or objective. Generate dynamic to-do lists, flow charts, project sprints, SOPs, and more. Visualize your work in multiple dimensions—lists, boards, tables, calendars, mind maps, and more. Streamline with AI and bring your vision to life.

Boost roductivity with our suite of AI agents. Experience the future as you accomplish tasks at 10x speed, powered by our AI chatbot, project assistant, workflow generator, and more.

Five AI-powered tools in one to supercharge your team productivity. With Taskade, all your work is in sync in one unified workspace.

Elevate your team and client meetings with integrated video conferencing. Collaborate in real-time, sharing your screen and ideas while keeping everyone on the same page.

Effortlessly manage multiple projects and teams with our secure, compartmentalized workspaces. Adapt to any team structure, be it an in-house or client accounts. Customize workspaces to keep everyone in sync with advanced permissions and multi-workspace support.

Easily share projects with guests, clients, and teams to chat and collaborate seamlessly across all devices. Experience real-time synchronization with Taskade, ensuring your team stays in sync on the Web, Mobile, or Desktop app!

Share here, there, and everywhere. Shareable links make it easy to send projects for review, invite others into your workspace, or hop on a real-time chat and video call with stakeholders anywhere.

Harness AI to generate new ideas and map out anything. Convert your brainstorming sessions into mind maps and track progress across projects. Taskade is your creative canvas for dynamic workflows, like the art of origami.

Bring your projects to life with an AI assistant designed for brainstorming and task coordination. Chat with your tasks and documents, and choose a persona tailored to various roles and expertise. Taskade AI is ready to assist you right inside your projects.

A Suitable Fit For Remote Teams

Remote work is rapidly becoming more dominant in workspaces across the world. Many team members find that working remotely significantly increases their productivity, particularly because they have more control over their time. This type of work happens when teams do all their work over the digital space.

Hybrid workforces are also becoming more popular. This happens when some team members work onsite, while some work remotely. In cases such as these, it is imperative that all team members learn to communicate and collaborate efficiently.

Because most, if not all, of their work is done over the Internet, remote workers require tools that allow them to communicate and collaborate seamlessly. That is why a project management platform such as Taskade is a suitable fit for remote teams of all sizes.

What is Taskade?

Taskade is an online productivity and collaboration tool that helps remote teams and individuals work smarter and more efficiently. This all-in-one platform can help teams stay on top of projects of all sizes, as well as delegate tasks to team members. It is simple and intuitive, and you can keep all your projects on one platform for easier accessibility.

With Taskade, you and your team can sync your files and information, track progress for a project, hold meetings, and provide feedback. It reduces the risk of miscommunication and missed deadlines, since you can keep track of task statuses at any given time.

Powered by an easily navigable dashboard, you and your team can find all your work in one place without needing to toggle between different apps.

How Can Taskade Help With Remote Work?

The biggest challenge remote workers face is seamless collaboration with team members. With lack of face to face communication, teams can have a difficult time discussing their thoughts and ideas. It can also be tricky giving and receiving feedback in a timely manner, which slows down progress.

That is why Taskade is rich with collaborative features that allow teams to work as if they were working face to face. Here are some of the ways Taskade empowers remote work:

Real-Time Collaboration Through Chat and Video Call

Taskade reduces the digital barrier by allowing team members to communicate instantly. All team members can access Taskade’s fully-free chat and video call function at any time. This means you can set meetings with your team to ensure everyone is on the same page, literally.

Task Assignment and Management on an All-In-One Platform

Delegating tasks is straightforward and easy on Taskade’s dashboard. Tasks can be listed down in a hierarchical order, allowing team members to see which tasks require the most priority. You can also assign tasks to specific team members, prompting them with notifications to complete their tasks.

You can also access ready-made templates designed specifically for Remote Work teams. This shortens the preparation time and allows you and your team to get straight to work.

Due Date Setting for Important Tasks

Due dates ensure that all tasks are done in a timely manner. By following due dates, you and your team get to ensure that the project is progressing smoothly. Taskade allows you to add due date reminders to tasks and assign them to corresponding team members. With this, you can ensure that no work gets missed out on.

Easy Accessibility of Workspaces from Anywhere in the World

Taskade can be accessed using any digital device. This means you can work from home, from the office, or on the go. All your files are stored digitally, and all team members can access them from their own devices. This prevents the need for back and forth, and it makes the workflow much smoother and easier.