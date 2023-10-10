Bring your projects to life with an AI assistant designed for brainstorming and task coordination. Chat with your tasks and documents, and choose a persona tailored to various roles and expertise. Taskade AI is ready to assist you right inside your projects.

The Easiest Way to Structure Your Ideas and Outline Your Thoughts

Ignite Your Creativity and Organize your thoughts in an Outliner. Mapping out your thoughts helps to increase creativity by getting your ideas written down as quickly as possible, letting you empty out your head when inspiration strikes.

The Importance of Outlining

Making a to-do list, just in my head, and crossing things off or getting distracted is much more manageable than jotting them down and looking at them every hour and day. Putting them down on paper and being able to cross off an item, again and again, is much more focused. This way, when you want to return to the items, you can, and no need to wonder what happened in the intervening few minutes. Outlining tasks and projects in your mind helps you stay organized and focused, because you can revisit them at any time, when inspiration strikes. This also helps to increase creativity by letting your brain write as you do.

Why Outliners Are So Useful

Outlining allows you to remove the middleman in the process of brainstorming. Instead of brainstorming where you feel most comfortable, writing your ideas on a sticky note, that you will soon get to throw away, or perhaps, a notepad, with an open mind. It’s a great idea that often gets scrapped because you don’t really think through it the right way. Once you start to map out your ideas, you can start to break them down into actionable steps to help you execute them. The Most Popular Outliners Before you go off to buy an expensive planner, though, it’s important to ask yourself, why are you using it? For me, I just don’t want a planner with blank pages. I want to do things the right way. After all, it’s hard to start anything if you’re not even sure where you’re starting.

How Taskade Helps You Be More Creative and Organized

Being productive at the best of times can be a struggle for many entrepreneurs. The full-time jobs, the children, the family life, the running a business –it can all get in the way of having time to do what you want to do. In this fast-paced digital world, the lure of checking your email twenty times a day is just too tempting. For me, my smartphone is an almost constant companion and it can be hard to detach myself from it. It’s distracting, leads to frustration when I’m trying to focus, and of course it’s distracting me from doing my actual job. Structure your time and life in an Outliner so that it’s simple and accessible. This approach will help you reduce distractions and increase your productivity. Taskade is your free tool to help you focus on what really matters.

Conclusion

By brainstorming, you get ideas down, which then helps you create your own ideas. It's this aspect of brainstorming that can make you a better writer, and will benefit your entire life as a whole.