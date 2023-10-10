Introducing Taskade AI
Unlock the power of artificial intelligence. Instantly generate task lists, mind maps, meeting agendas, and custom workflows. Engage with an intelligent AI assistants and collaborate with your team, all within one unified workspace.
Any Device, One Seamless Experience
Your second brain, supercharged by AI.
Five AI-powered tools in one to supercharge your team productivity. With Taskade, all your work is in sync in one unified workspace.
Automate 700+ Tasks with AI Agents
Boost roductivity with our suite of AI agents. Experience the future as you accomplish tasks at 10x speed, powered by our AI chatbot, project assistant, workflow generator, and more.
Generate Dynamic Workflows with AI
Spark creativity with a task or objective. Generate dynamic to-do lists, flow charts, project sprints, SOPs, and more. Visualize your work in multiple dimensions—lists, boards, tables, calendars, mind maps, and more. Streamline with AI and bring your vision to life.
Chat with AI
Bring your projects to life with an AI assistant designed for brainstorming and task coordination. Chat with your tasks and documents, and choose a persona tailored to various roles and expertise. Taskade AI is ready to assist you right inside your projects.
Visualize Notes
Embrace a smart, structured outlining experience, mirroring your brain's natural organization. Create infinite connections and levels of hierarchy, with real-time syncing.
Turn Ideas into Actions with AI
Harness AI to generate new ideas and map out anything. Convert your brainstorming sessions into mind maps and track progress across projects. Taskade is your creative canvas for dynamic workflows, like the art of origami.
The next generation of team collaboration.
Share here, there, and everywhere. Shareable links make it easy to send projects for review, invite others into your workspace, or hop on a real-time chat and video call with stakeholders anywhere.
Unlimited Sharing
Easily share projects with guests, clients, and teams to chat and collaborate seamlessly across all devices. Experience real-time synchronization with Taskade, ensuring your team stays in sync on the Web, Mobile, or Desktop app!
Unlimited Team Collaboration
Effortlessly manage multiple projects and teams with our secure, compartmentalized workspaces. Adapt to any team structure, be it an in-house or client accounts. Customize workspaces to keep everyone in sync with advanced permissions and multi-workspace support.
Unlimited Video Chat & Meetings
Elevate your team and client meetings with integrated video conferencing. Collaborate in real-time, sharing your screen and ideas while keeping everyone on the same page.
🤖 What is Taskade AI?
Taskade AI is like having a 24/7 writing assistant by your side! Our AI-powered productivity platform will help you create high-quality content so you have more time to focus on growing your business.
|🚀 For Personal Use
|⚡️ For Team Collaboration
✨ Brainstorm, plan, write.
Taskade AI lives inside every Taskade project. Type one of the /ai commands and hit Enter to supercharge your productivity.
- /ai: See the full list of Taskade AI commands.
- /subtask: Generate subtasks for a parent task.
- /ask: Find answers to your questions using AI’s knowledge.
- /outline: Generate high-level outlines for all types of content.
- /expand: Expand and enrich your content to be more descriptive.
- /rewrite: Improve the legibility and clarity of your writing.
- /summarize: Turn long-form content into a crisp and clear summary.
- /translate: Translate tasks and notes into various languages instantly.
🪄 Build and create faster.
Starting projects from scratch is passé. Grab your coffee and watch the AI Generator bring your ideas to life in seconds, from complete project workflows to project blocks, tasks, and subtasks.
💬 Chat with AI. Trust us, it's fun.
Imagine a smart assistant that understands your tasks and is always ready to answer your questions, 24/7. Start a conversation and collaborate on projects like you would with a human.
🎨 Out of ideas? Start with a template.
A template is worth a thousand words, so we have one for every occasion. Write a resume, email, article, or meeting agenda. You can even generate mind maps using ready-made prompts.
📑 Summarize documents. From clutter to clarity.
Extract essentials, leave the fluff. Use Taskade AI to instantly generate summaries of .docx, .pdf, and .txt files. Distill dense information, turn key points into concise action items and transform them into organized projects.
🌎 Break the language barrier.
Working with teams and clients from around the world? AI will translate your documents, tasks, and projects into a dozen languages including Spanish, German, Japanese, Italian, and Chinese.
✨ Work smarter, anywhere.
Computers used to take up entire rooms. Taskade AI puts the most powerful AI models right into your pocket. Brainstorm, plan, write, and organize anywhere you go with mobile apps for iOS and Android.
More Templates
ChatGPT Prompts
Simplify your workflow and work smarter with the power of ChatGPT.
Mind Map Generator
Use the power of the AI mind map generator to create stunning mind maps in seconds.
Use these ChatGPT email prompts to quickly draft professional and effective email messages.
To-Do List
Get organized and stay on top of your tasks with the power of AI.
Meeting Notes
Add a dash of AI magic to take effective and comprehensive meeting notes.
Note-Taking
Use our AI Note-Taking template to help you start and unblock your writing.
Outline
Use our AI outliner to organize and summarize your writing.
Task Manager
Plan, prioritize and collaborate on tasks with Taskade AI. Ideal for remote teams and individuals
Checklist
Scrap your sticky notes and use this AI checklist template to generate lists of tasks in seconds.
Blog Post
Unlock the power of AI writing with our customizable template.
Article Writing
AI article writing is easy—generate professional content in seconds using Taskade AI.
Project Management
Use our AI project management template to set the stage for your next project in seconds.
Supercharge your workflow with Taskade AI.
Automate 700+ tasks across marketing, sales, support, HR, startups, and agencies. Generate streamlined workflows, spark creative ideas, automate tasks, and chat with AI in every project. Embrace the future of productivity with Taskade, the AI-powered workspace for modern teams.